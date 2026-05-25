Stephen Colbert Returns To Television In Monroe With Jack White, Jeff Daniels And Eminem Cameo - Noise11 Music News

Stephen Colbert stepped back in front of the cameras less than 24 hours after signing off from The Late Show, resurfacing on Monroe, Michigan public television with a surprise cast that included Jack White, Jeff Daniels and Eminem.

by Paul Cashmere

Stephen Colbert’s farewell to network television lasted less than a day. Following the final episode of The Late Show on CBS, Colbert re-emerged on Monroe Community Media in Monroe, Michigan, taking over the local public access programme Only In Monroe for a surprise episode that quickly became one of the weekend’s most talked about television events.

The appearance marked Colbert’s second stint on the local programme and arrived as a callback to his unusual 2015 visit, which came just before he inherited The Late Show from David Letterman. This time, the circumstances were different. Colbert had just ended an 11 year run on one of America’s biggest late-night franchises and found himself back where his television transition effectively began.

For music audiences, the Monroe broadcast stood out because of the line-up Colbert assembled. Detroit musician Jack White was brought in as the show’s “music director”, while actor and musician Jeff Daniels joined Colbert for an appearance that leaned heavily into local culture and humour. Eminem also made a cameo, revisiting a Monroe connection that stretches back more than a decade.

The significance of the episode extended beyond nostalgia. At a time when late-night television is under pressure from shifting viewing habits and declining advertising revenue, Colbert’s move from a major network stage to a public access setting created a symbolic moment. One of the medium’s most recognisable hosts returned to a format built around local community broadcasting rather than audience metrics and corporate strategy.

At the start of the episode, Colbert addressed the unusual journey directly.

“Since I was last here in Monroe, Michigan, I spent 11 years as the primary host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, which came to an end last night,” he said.

He then added another line in his familiar style, saying: “It’s been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount.”

The Monroe show included returning hosts Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson, the former Miss America winner who regularly co-hosts the programme. White’s role as musical director became one of the running themes throughout the episode, while Daniels appeared for a segment involving one of his favourite sandwich combinations, previously discussed during an appearance on The Late Show.

Other guests also surfaced in unexpected ways. Steve Buscemi contributed a mock public service segment involving Michigan pizza chain Buscemi’s Pizza, clarifying that his surname connection ended with sharing the same name. Byron Allen appeared via FaceTime from his new position as occupier of Colbert’s former time slot through syndicated programming.

The Eminem appearance carried additional context. During Colbert’s original Monroe appearance in 2015, Eminem had been one of the featured guests as Colbert prepared for his move into the Ed Sullivan Theater. More than a decade later, the rapper again appeared as Colbert effectively completed a full circle moment in his television career.

The Monroe broadcast also became entangled in wider discussions online. Social media speculation suggested that copies of the programme were being removed as part of a corporate effort to suppress the episode. The claims gained momentum quickly, particularly given ongoing scrutiny surrounding CBS parent company Paramount and the circumstances surrounding The Late Show’s cancellation.

However, statements issued over the weekend indicated that copyright actions involved standard enforcement procedures relating to unauthorised uploads rather than a targeted campaign against the Monroe episode itself. The programme had also been released through official channels in collaboration with Monroe Community Media.

The broader backdrop remains difficult to separate from Colbert’s final months on CBS. The end of The Late Show arrived amid ongoing debate about the economics of late-night television and criticism from observers who questioned whether broader corporate and political factors played a role in the show’s conclusion. CBS maintained the decision was financial.

As for Colbert, his Monroe appearance suggested that stepping away from a major network desk does not necessarily mean stepping away from television itself. If anything, the move reinforced an idea that has increasingly shaped modern entertainment, that audiences are often willing to follow personalities across formats, platforms and viewing environments.

For now, Colbert appears to have kept one promise from his final CBS monologue. He joked that after leaving late-night television, Monroe might be where audiences saw him next.

It turned out not to be a punchline.

Watch teh 2026 Only In Monroe episode hosted by Stephen Colbert:

Here is the original 2015 broadcast:

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