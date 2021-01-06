2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Until March - Noise11.com

The Grammy Awards have been postponed from 31 January to 14 March 2021 citing Covid-19 as the reason for the delay.

The move is somewhat bewildering as an online only event would have achieved the required result on 31 January without adding potential risk to presenters, performers and an audience on 14 March.

Given that America is basically fucked anyway and will not be out of its hell-hole by March, the delay is effectively a waste of time.

A statement from Grammy Chair Harvey Mason Jr reads, “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

“We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

