Grammy Award Winner Kylie Minogue Becomes A Two-Timer - Noise11.com

Exactly 20 years after winning her first Grammy Award, Kylie Minogue can now make bookend. ‘Padam Padam’ has won Best Pop Dance Recording giving Kylie Minogue her second ever Grammy Award and she was beside herself with the news.

Kylie beat David Guetta ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding ‘Miracle’, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta ‘One In A Million’ and fellow Australia Troye Sivan ‘Rush’.

‘Padam Padam’ was written by Peter Rycroft and Ina Wroldsen and produced by Rycroft as Lostboy. Rycroft also wrote Calvin Harris’ ‘Miracle’, which was also nominated for this category. Harris recorded the Wroldsen song ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ in 2015. As Lostboy, Rycroft has also produced Dua Lipa, Rita Ora Lewis Capaldi and Little Mix.

Kylie’s other Grammy nominations were for ‘Love At First Sight’ in 2003, ‘Slow’ in 2005, ‘I Believe In You’ in 2006 and ‘X’ in 2009.

