Rapper Killer Mike Handcuffed And Escorted Out of Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Killer Mike won three Grammys before he was handcuffed and walked out of the venue.

The rapper had been celebrating three big wins at the awards before he was seen being removed from the event.

A number of police officers escorted Killer Mike, aka Michael Santiago Render, through the halls of Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, his hands cuffed behind his back.

Reporter Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter posted to X/Twitter from the scene and said event officials had told Killer Mike’s team, “it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena”.

He added: “Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with”.

Asked to comment on why the rapper may have been detained, Killer Mike’s team simply replied, “No”.

Later, however, an official gave the reporter more details.

“Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena,” he posted.

“Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. ‘It’s a big nothing, source says.”

Earlier in the night, the rapper had won all three of the categories in which he’d been nominated, picking up Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track Scientists and Engineers, and Best Rap Album for Michael – his sixth studio album released in June 2023.

