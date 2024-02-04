 Have boygenius Just Gone Into Hiatus? - Noise11.com
Have boygenius Just Gone Into Hiatus?

by Music-News.com on February 5, 2024

in News

Boygenius have reportedly embarked on a hiatus after sweeping the Grammy Awards.

At their concert at The Smell in Los Angeles on Thursday (01.02.24), the supergroup – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – claimed it would be their last show for the “foreseeable”, according to the fan account @boygeniussource.

Lucy reportedly said: “This is our last show, and we’re feeling it.”

As they closed the set with ‘Not Strong Enough, Lucy declared “This is our last song,” however Julien clarified: “Not ever.”

In an interview with GQ in November, Phoebe admitted of their future together: “I do fear [the end].”

Lucy said: “I’ve been thinking about how, after our tour in 2018 ended, we were all depressed, right?”

boygenous – who are nominated for six Grammy Awards at this weekend’s ceremony, including Album of the Year for their debut album ‘The Record’ – had played a pair of secret acoustic shows at the Los Angeles venue.

Meanwhile, the group have just been honoured with their own limited-edition guitar.

The Boys joined the likes of the late George Harrison, Stephen Stills, Billy Duffy and Chet Adkins in collaborating with musical instrument brand Gresch on the customised Limited Edition boygenius BroadkasterJr..

The group said: “I wish this had been my first guitar.”

The signature guitar – which has been designed for beginners and seasoned players alike – features Electromatic Filter’Tron pickups, vintage-style Trapeze Tailpiece, custom boygenius Fingerboard Inlays, Nickel Head Badge with boygenius signatures, and a boygenius logo on the back of the headstock.

music-news.com

