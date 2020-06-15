 5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford Apologises For Obscene Tweet - Noise11.com
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford Apologises For Obscene Tweet

by Music-News.com on June 16, 2020

in News

5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford has apologised to fans for recently resurfaced tweets from 2012 in which he allegedly used sexist and homophobic language.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter after the posts, including misogynist comments about women belonging in the kitchen and a homophobic post using the F-word to insult other users, emerged over the weekend.

“hi. I am so fucking sorry for all the dumb shit I did when I was younger,” he wrote. “I am a different person now with a much better understanding of the world. Some people have access to a digital megaphone a bit earlier than they should, unfortunately, I was one of them.”

Clifford added: “I am so sorry for hurting anyone. It was never my intention. I was so naive and I am embarrassed and beyond sorry. I will continue to be better and I will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again.”

The musician also later returned to the social media site to comment on the allegations of sexual misconduct. According to various accounts, several people accused Clifford of misconduct from when 5 Seconds of Summer supported One Direction on tour in 2013 and 2014.

But hitting back at the claims, he stated: “Holy shit. I am heartbroken to read these things that are being said – they are just BEYOND untrue. I was never allowed in the crowd I only ever watched at front of house – and I would’ve never EVER done that. I would NEVER do anything like that. I’m so fucking upset.”

Clifford then uploaded a video of him and his 5SOS bandmates being mobbed when arriving at their hotel during the tour, and insisted: “this is what life was like in 2013 – please understand it wouldve been logistically impossible for me to get through a crowd at a show i just played at! im not trying to be defensive i promise this is just so completely false (sic).”

When another fan asked Clifford to explain further, he replied: “i really just dont know what i can even say. people are asking me to explain but how can i explain something that i was never involved with in the first place? i truly want to give you what you’re asking from me but what more can i say (sic)?”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga Chromatica
Australian Charts: Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ Maintains A Second Week At No 1

Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" remains the No.1 selling album in Australia for a second week, also scoring a second week in England and it debuts at the top in both The U.S.A. and Canada.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Calls For Removal of Racist Statues In Tennessee

Taylor Swift has urged Tennessee officials to remove two statues of racist historical figures in the state.

3 days ago
Pink at the Forum Theatre 2012
Pink Donates To NAACP

Pink is making a donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in order to be "part of the solution" to racial injustice.

3 days ago
Michael Burrows
Michael Burrows Covers Bob Dylan and George Harrison’s ‘If Not For You’

Melbourne singer/songwriter Michael Burrows has covered the George Harrison and Bob Dylan song ‘If Not For You’ for the teachers.

3 days ago
Hockey Dad
Hockey Dad To Play A Drive-in in The ‘Gong

Windang’s Hockey Dad have broken loose in Wollongong and will head to the Bulli Showground on July 31 and August 1.

3 days ago
Tim Wheatley
Tim Wheatley Stops Lying Low with ‘Lying Low’

Tim Wheatley is back with his first new music since 2017’s Pillar To Post’. ‘Lying Low’ is described as a deeply personal song about isolation.

4 days ago
Iggy Azalea, music news, Photo, Noise11
Iggy Azalea To Become A First Time Mum

Iggy Azalea has finally confirmed she is a first-time mum.

5 days ago