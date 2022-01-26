 50 Cent To Play Wembley - Noise11.com
50 Cent To Play Wembley

by Music-News.com on January 27, 2022

in News

50 Cent is set to play London’s The SSE Arena, Wembley in June.

50 Cent will play the British capital on June 10, the day before he headlines Manchester’s Parklife Festival in the North of England.

50 Cent last performed in the British capital in September 2018 at The O2 arena.

Meanwhile, 50 recently admitted he doesn’t believe in being “too rich”.

50 Cent doesn’t believe people can ever have “enough” money, as there are always bigger and better things to spend money on.

He said: “I don’t think there’s such a thing as too rich. What level of accomplishment do we reach where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Enough?’ There’s no such thing as enough. They’re going to the moon! They’re gonna build 18-bedroom houses on the moon.”

50 Cent thinks that his childhood experiences have helped to inspire his success.

He said: “I look at my journey, some of the decisions that my mom made have guided mine, and it’s because people from her life had what was a representation of financial freedom, they had those nice things in front of me. They got everything that you would want.

“It kind of led me down the same path of the hustling and going to do different things, and, you know, I just hit the roof of that and wanted to do more, so I got involved in music and entertainment where we do things that exceed that level of success, completely. Like, that is the smallest thing, you know what I mean, it just felt big at that point, when I was little.”

music-news.com

