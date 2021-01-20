 50s Pop Star Jimmie Rodgers Dies At Age 87 - Noise11.com
50s Pop Star Jimmie Rodgers Dies At Age 87

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2021

Jimmie Rodgers, the folk and pop star of the 50s and 60s best known for the hit song ‘Honeycomb’, has died at age 87 in the USA.

Rodgers had a string of Top 40 hits starting with ‘Honeycomb’ in 1957 and including the biggest American hit for the Australian classic ‘Waltzing Matilda’ in 1959.

Rodgers was born in 1933 and in 1952 joined the Air Force and was stationed in Korea serving during the Korean War. After leaving the Air Force he returned to his hometown in Camas, Washington where he married and started a family.

Rodgers had an erratic lifestyle. In his autobiography ‘Dancing on the Moon’ he describes a brutal beating from police officers in 1967. The City of Los Angeles decided to settle with him rather than the case go to court. His 2010 biography ‘Me, the Mob and the Music’ describes the ties between his record label Roulette with the Mafia.

His daughter Michele posted, “It’s with the heaviest of hearts I’m posting to let you know that our Dad (Jimmie Rodgers) passed away last night.

He was my 1st great love, my best friend & now my greatest loss.

Thank you for all the love & support you’ve shown him through the years. It was never lost on him or us.
God’s speed Dad. Your finally home. Well done.

“Wish I could see the Angels faces, when they hear your sweet voice sing”.

