ABBA Community Gets Excited Over Studio Image - Noise11.com

ABBA fans have been whipped into a frenzy after a photo posted at the ABBAtalk Facebook page suggests an announcement is imminent.

The posting by Lex Corbach reads, Oh my…

A good friend of mine spend some time in Stockholm and visited the area where Mono Music is situated this morning.

He just send me this photo.

He also posted,

“Could it be that the new music is being released on August 20?

That would be exactly 39 years after ABBA’s very last recording started…”

Certainly ABBA fans have been waiting over three years for the new music confirmed in 2018. The new music was meant to coincide with the ABBA Avatar (ABBAtar) project which was going to be a world tour with ABBA members appearing as avatars.

ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus confirmed five new songs in 2019. The titles we do know are ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’. He said in 2019, “I won´t promise any date, but next year is when you get to hear the new songs”….”yes, we were in the studio recently……but the other three don´t want me to say anything about this…”

2020 didn’t happen. There are still four months of 2021 so it could still happen.

“Technical difficulties” and “the pandemic” have been cited as the reason the new music hasn’t surfaced.

ABBA’s last studio album ‘The Visitors’ is coming up to its 40th anniversary on 30 November. The album was released in 1981.

