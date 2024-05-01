Fleetwood Mac Rumours Is The Best Selling Vinyl Album of 21st Century In UK - Noise11.com

In a brand-new Top 40 from the Official Charts Company, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours takes the top spot in a countdown of the best-selling vinyl albums of the 21st Century that were originally released between 1970 and 1999. Commissioned by Greatest Hits Radio as part of its Vinyl Revival Day, songs from the chart will play out on the station between 1 and 4pm this Thursday.

Either side of the chart countdown, Ken Bruce (10am – 1pm) and Simon Mayo (4pm – 7pm) will be going back to where it all started for them as broadcasters, and playing a selection of their track listings on the day from original vinyl. Listeners will also be able to send in requests and their disc of choice will be played on air, on a record player!

This music lovers bonanza is all taking place to celebrate Cash for Kids Day which this year sees the children’s charity raising funds to combat holiday hunger, and the Official Charts Company have generously donated this chart to the station to show their support for this hugely important cause.

Ken Bruce said: ‘I’m a huge admirer of Fleetwood Mac and am not remotely surprised to see Rumours at the top of this chart – it’s one of their finest. And I’ve had a rummage through all those crates of vinyl in the attic chez Bruce and I’m looking forward to turning back the clock a few years for Greatest Hits Radio’s Vinyl Revival and dropping that needle on some of my favourite tracks. Do tune in and if you can please donate to Cash for Kids – it’s for a very special cause.’

Having fallen out of favour in the CD era of the 1990s, vinyl sales have been on the rise for several years now. In fact, this surge in popularity resulted in the Office of National Statistics including them in their 2024 basket of goods and services reflecting changing consumer tastes – an indication of just what a mainstream purchase vinyl records are now becoming.

Originally released in 1977, Rumours tops this chart having sold just under 280,000 copies on vinyl this millennium. The best-selling album of all time – Queen’s Greatest Hits – only makes it to number five on this chart and is trumped by albums from Pink Floyd (The Dark Side of the Moon), Nirvana (Nevermind) and Oasis (What’s The Story Morning Glory). Manchester in general is well represented in the Top Ten with the Stone Roses at number 7 and another Oasis album, Definitely Maybe, also in that top ten.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

