Richard Tandy, Keyboard Player Of Electric Light Orchestra, Dies At Age 76 - Noise11.com

Richard Tandy, the keyboard player for Electric Light orchestra, has died at age 76.

In a statement Jeff Lynne said, “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of my long-time collaborator and dear friend Richard Tandy. He was a remarkable musician & friend and I’ll treasure the lifetime of memories we had together. Sending all my love to Sheila & the Tandy family”

Richard Tandy joined Electric Light Orchestra in 1972 and played on their second album ‘ELO 2’ (1973) through to ‘Balance of Power’ (1986) and played guest appearances on Jeff’s ELO recordings ‘Zoom’ (2001), ‘Alone In The Universe’ (2011) and ‘From Out of Nowhere’ (2019) and Jeff’s solo album ‘Armchair Theatre’ (1990).

In 1985 Tandy formed Tandy Morgan Band with Dave Morgan and Martin Smith, who were in ELO’s live band. They released an album ‘Earthrise’ in 1985.

Tandy was inducted into th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of ELO.

