The Sweet Announce Farewell Australian Tour - Noise11.com

The Sweet will return to Australia for one last time in November.

The Sweet 2024 is SWEET Andy Scott – Guitar and Vocals (since 1970), Paul Manzi – Lead vocals (since 2019), Bruce Bisland – Drums and Vocals (since 1992) and Lee Small – Bass Guitar and Vocals (since 2019).

Scott is a founding member of The Sweet. He co-wrote the hits ‘Fox On The Run’, ‘Action’ and ‘Love Is Like Oxygen’.

SWEET The Farewell Tour: Greatest Hits Dates November 2024

Friday 8th MELBOURNE, Palms At Crown

Sunday 10th AIRLIE BEACH Music Festival

Wednesday 13th TWEED HEADS, Twin Towns

Thursday 14th TOOWOOMBA, The Empire Theatre

Saturday 16th BRISBANE, Princess Theatre

Monday 18th ADELAIDE, The Gov

Thursday 21st SYDNEY, Factory Theatre

Friday 22nd PENRITH, Penrith Panthers

Saturday 23rd THIRROUL, Anitas Theatre

Tickets:

Presale: Wednesday 8th May, 10am Local time

General Public: Friday 10th May, 10am Local time

From: https://metropolistouring.com/sweet-2024/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

