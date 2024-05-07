 The Sweet Announce Farewell Australian Tour - Noise11.com
The Sweet 2024

The Sweet Announce Farewell Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2024

in News

The Sweet will return to Australia for one last time in November.

The Sweet 2024 is SWEET Andy Scott – Guitar and Vocals (since 1970), Paul Manzi – Lead vocals (since 2019), Bruce Bisland – Drums and Vocals (since 1992) and Lee Small – Bass Guitar and Vocals (since 2019).

Scott is a founding member of The Sweet. He co-wrote the hits ‘Fox On The Run’, ‘Action’ and ‘Love Is Like Oxygen’.

SWEET The Farewell Tour: Greatest Hits Dates November 2024
Friday 8th MELBOURNE, Palms At Crown
Sunday 10th AIRLIE BEACH Music Festival
Wednesday 13th TWEED HEADS, Twin Towns
Thursday 14th TOOWOOMBA, The Empire Theatre
Saturday 16th BRISBANE, Princess Theatre
Monday 18th ADELAIDE, The Gov
Thursday 21st SYDNEY, Factory Theatre
Friday 22nd PENRITH, Penrith Panthers
Saturday 23rd THIRROUL, Anitas Theatre

Tickets:
Presale: Wednesday 8th May, 10am Local time
General Public: Friday 10th May, 10am Local time
From: https://metropolistouring.com/sweet-2024/

