Daryl Hall Has A New Song ‘Can’t Say No To You’ With David A Stewart - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall has recruited Eurythmics’ David A. Stewart to produce and play on his new album ‘D’. The first single is ‘Can’t Say No To You’.

D&D also wrote the song.

‘D’ is the first Daryl Hall solo record since ‘Laughing Down Crying’ in 2011. “This album is about getting to my core,” said Daryl. “Break it down to the real thing, have fun, tropical reverie. And, rekindle a musical relationship with a great friend…Call me ‘D.’”

‘D’ was recorded at Stardust Studios in Harbour Island, Bahamas.

‘D’ Tracklisting:

The Whole World’s Better

Too Much Information

Can’t Say No To You

Rather Be a Fool

Rainbow Over the Graveyard

Not the Way I Thought It Was

Walking In Between Raindrops

Why You Want To Do That (To My Head)

Break It Down to the Real Thing

Co Produced by Dave Stewart

Daryl will head out on tour with Elvis Costello in June.

Daryl Hall/Elvis Costello Tour Dates

June 2 – McMenamins Edgefield – Troutdale, OR

June 4 – Northern Quest Amphitheater – Airway Heights, WA

June 6 – Remlinger Farms – Seattle, WA

June 8 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

June 10 – Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

June 12 – Thunder Valley Casino – Lincoln, CA

June 14 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

June 16 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

June 18 – Greek Theater – Los Angeles, CA

June 21 – Agua Caliente Casino – Rancho Mirage, CA

June 23 – Fontainebleau – Las Vegas, NV

July 4 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

July 6 – Ravinia – Highland Park, IL

July 8 – Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI

July 10 – The Mann Center – Philadelphia, PA

July 12 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncansville, CT

July 14 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

July 16 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

July 18 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

July 20 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY

July 22 – BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

July 25 – Wolf Trap Filene Center – Vienna, VA

