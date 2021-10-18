Abba To Release New Song ‘Just A Notion’ This Friday - Noise11.com

ABBA will release more new music on Friday (22 October). ‘Just A Notion’ will be the second single of the first ABBA album in 40 years ‘Voyage’.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NOISE11.COM STORIES

A preview of ‘Just A Notion’ has already been uploaded to Tik Tok.

‘Just A Notion’ is one of the older unreleased ABBA songs that has been kicking around for some time. The track has been widely bootlegged. It dates back to around 1978. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus wrote the song for inclusion of the ‘Voulez-Vous’ album. A 90-second snippet of the song was included on the 1994 ‘Thank You for the Music’ box set.

The song appeared in full on an album by ABBA covers band ‘Arrival’ in 1999.

Fun fact: The hand on the ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ single artwork belongs to Frida and this will appear in the #ABBAVoyage concert! 👀 pic.twitter.com/eijmtBCoyQ — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) October 15, 2021

ABBA ‘Voyage’ will be released on 5 November 2021.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments