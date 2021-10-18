 Abba To Release New Song ‘Just A Notion’ This Friday - Noise11.com
Abba Just A Notion

Abba To Release New Song ‘Just A Notion’ This Friday

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2021

in News

ABBA will release more new music on Friday (22 October). ‘Just A Notion’ will be the second single of the first ABBA album in 40 years ‘Voyage’.

A preview of ‘Just A Notion’ has already been uploaded to Tik Tok.

@abbaIt’s happening… ‘Just A Notion’ ##ABBA ##dancingwithABBA ##JustANotion

♬ Just A Notion – ABBA

‘Just A Notion’ is one of the older unreleased ABBA songs that has been kicking around for some time. The track has been widely bootlegged. It dates back to around 1978. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus wrote the song for inclusion of the ‘Voulez-Vous’ album. A 90-second snippet of the song was included on the 1994 ‘Thank You for the Music’ box set.


The song appeared in full on an album by ABBA covers band ‘Arrival’ in 1999.


ABBA ‘Voyage’ will be released on 5 November 2021.

