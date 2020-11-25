AC/DC Sales By The Numbers - Noise11.com

AC/DC ‘PWR/UP’ was not only the number one album in Australia this week, it sold more than the next 15 best-selling albums combined.

‘PWR/UP’ registered 21,535 sales this week in Australia with just 505 of those counted as streams. In streaming terms it debuted at no 13. On vinyl it sold 2665 copies.

The album was consistently the number one most downloaded album and number one physical release in the country.

Against the rest, Kylie Minogue’s ‘Disco’ at number two sold 2140 copies, or around 10% of the AC/DC figure. ‘Disco’ was also the number two vinyl album.

AC/DC ‘Iron Man 2’ is #38 in Australia, ‘Back In Black’ is currently at #126, ‘Live’ is at #209, ‘High Voltage’ at #306 and ‘Highway To Hell’ at #324.

The song positions are ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ is at #172, #Thunderstuck’ is at #179, ‘Back In Black’ is at #262, ‘Shot In The Dark’ at #271, ‘Highway To Hell’ at #290 and ‘Realize’ at #362.

AC/DC’s DVD ‘Live At River Plate’ in #7. The most streamed AC/DC song last week was ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ at #174.

