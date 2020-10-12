 AC/DC Shares Second PWR/UP Teaser - Noise11.com
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Shares Second PWR/UP Teaser

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2020

in News

AC/DC has powered up more from ‘PWR/UP’ with the release of a second teaser sharing yet another riff.

This one is untitled. It follows the already released ‘Shot In The Dark’.

This all comes after a week of major activity from AC/DC with the revealing of the ‘PWR/UP’ tracklisting and a new coin series from the Royal Australian Mint.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Mark Evans:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Phil Rudd:

‘PWR/UP’ will be released on November 13.

TRACKLISTING:
1. Realize
2. Rejection
3. Shot In The Dark
4. Through The Mists Of Time
5. Kick You When You’re Down
6. Witch’s Spell
7. Demon Fire
8. Wild Reputation
9. No Man’s Land
10.Systems Down
11.Money Shot
12.Code Red

