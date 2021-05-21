Adelaide's Atlas Genius To Release First Song In Three Years - Noise11.com

Adelaide’s Atlas Genius are back with a new track. ‘Elegant Strangers’ is their first song in three years.

Brothers Keith, Steven and Michael Jeffrey formed Atlas Genius in Adelaide in 2009.

Atlas Genius broke out of the USA before Australia in 2011 with the song ‘Trojans’ reaching no 4 on the Alt chart and 17 on Rock. An early acoustic version made its way to MTV and the band was signed by Warner Bros. Records.

‘If So’ was no 8 alt and no 33 Rock in the USA. Both songs were from the first album ‘When It Was Now’.

2015’s ‘Inanimate Objects’ also gave the band two more US hits with ‘Molecules’ and ‘Stockholm’.

Atlas Genius have now clocked up over 120 million streams. They have appeared on Lettermen, Conan and Kimmel in the USA.

