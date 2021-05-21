 Adelaide's Atlas Genius To Release First Song In Three Years - Noise11.com
Atlas Genius, Image, Ian Laidlaw, Photo

Adelaide’s Atlas Genius To Release First Song In Three Years

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2021

in News

Adelaide’s Atlas Genius are back with a new track. ‘Elegant Strangers’ is their first song in three years.

Brothers Keith, Steven and Michael Jeffrey formed Atlas Genius in Adelaide in 2009.

Atlas Genius broke out of the USA before Australia in 2011 with the song ‘Trojans’ reaching no 4 on the Alt chart and 17 on Rock. An early acoustic version made its way to MTV and the band was signed by Warner Bros. Records.

‘If So’ was no 8 alt and no 33 Rock in the USA. Both songs were from the first album ‘When It Was Now’.

2015’s ‘Inanimate Objects’ also gave the band two more US hits with ‘Molecules’ and ‘Stockholm’.

Atlas Genius have now clocked up over 120 million streams. They have appeared on Lettermen, Conan and Kimmel in the USA.

Related Posts

Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Muse ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ 20th Anniversary Remix Coming

Muse are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ by releasing a remix LP.

7 hours ago
Gordi
Gordi Shares Live Performance of ‘Sandwiches’

Gordi has shared her performance of ‘Sandwiches’ recorded at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney.

23 hours ago
Vance Joy - photo by Will Morrissey
Vance Joy Releases First New Music In Three Years

Vance Joy has released ‘Missing Piece’, his first new music in three years.

24 hours ago
Hilltop Hoods
Hilltop Hoods Named At Australia’s Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2021

Australia’s hip-hop legends Hilltop Hoods will spruik the name of Record Store Day 2021 as the 2021 ambassadors.

24 hours ago
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2
Pharrell Williams Wins A Webby

Pharrell Williams picked up the inaugural Webby Anthem Award for all the work he does for racial equity in education and entrepreneurship.

1 day ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse NFT To Benefit Artists

A photo of the late singer Amy Winehouse has been turned into a non-fungible token (NFT) and will auctioned off to help benefit struggling musicians.

1 day ago
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Sweden Renames Stockholm Venue Avicii Arena

Sweden’s Ericsson Globe in Stockholm has been renamed Avicii Arena in honour of Sweden DJ Tim Bergling (aka Avicii).

2 days ago