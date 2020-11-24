Alex Lahey Punks Out A New Version of The Ramones' ‘Merry Christmas’ - Noise11.com

‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’ is a brand new version of The Ramones’ Christmas song from Melbourne singer songwriter Alex Lahey.

In a statement Alex says, “A fun fact about me is that I love Christmas songs. I’ve always wanted to do one and I’m pleased to say that I’ve finally dipped my toe into the pool of yule and have created my very own version of the Ramones festive classic ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’! This one goes out to the kid in high school who made fun of my HEY HO LET’S GO tshirt I wore on casual clothes day in year 8.”

Alex Lahey released her debut album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ in 2017. It reached no 15 in Australia and earned her spot on Seth Meyers’ US TV show.

The original Ramones version of ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight’ was released in 1989 as the final track on the ‘Brain Drain’ album. It was an original song by Joey Ramone who also wrote ‘Sheena Is A Punk Rocker’, ‘The KKK Took My Baby Away’, ‘Rock n Roll High School’ and ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’.

