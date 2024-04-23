The Weeknd Officially Cancels Australian Tour Eight Months After Being Announced - Noise11.com

The Weeknd Australia and New Zealand tour has been officially cancelled eight months after being announced and six months after being postponed in November, 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of ticketholders were finally advised by Ticketek today that the shows will no longer be rescheduled. That means tens of millions of dollars have been held in an account all this time making someone money of fans money. These were stadium shows meaning Ticketek was hanging onto an estimated $9 million+ per concert which based on a short term deposit today would roughly earn $200000 per concert in that time or over an estimated $1.5 million.

The notice from Ticketek sent to ticketholders said that while the show was still in the process of being rescheduled, all purchased tickets will receive a full refund. However, it will take up to 30 days for people to see the money back in their account.

The Weeknd 2023 Australian Tour dates were:

• Monday, 20th November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

• Tuesday, 21st November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

• Friday, 24th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

• Saturday, 25th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

• Monday, 27th November – Accord Stadium, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW

• Friday, 1st December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

• Saturday, 2nd December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

• Monday, 4th December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

