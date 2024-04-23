 The Weeknd Officially Cancels Australian Tour Eight Months After Being Announced - Noise11.com
The Weeknd Dawn FM

The Weeknd Dawn FM

The Weeknd Officially Cancels Australian Tour Eight Months After Being Announced

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

The Weeknd Australia and New Zealand tour has been officially cancelled eight months after being announced and six months after being postponed in November, 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of ticketholders were finally advised by Ticketek today that the shows will no longer be rescheduled. That means tens of millions of dollars have been held in an account all this time making someone money of fans money. These were stadium shows meaning Ticketek was hanging onto an estimated $9 million+ per concert which based on a short term deposit today would roughly earn $200000 per concert in that time or over an estimated $1.5 million.

The notice from Ticketek sent to ticketholders said that while the show was still in the process of being rescheduled, all purchased tickets will receive a full refund. However, it will take up to 30 days for people to see the money back in their account.

The Weeknd 2023 Australian Tour dates were:

• Monday, 20th November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD
• Tuesday, 21st November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD
• Friday, 24th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW
• Saturday, 25th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW
• Monday, 27th November – Accord Stadium, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW
• Friday, 1st December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC
• Saturday, 2nd December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC
• Monday, 4th December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kid Cudi for Heatwave Festival
Kid Cudi and His Broken Foot

Kid Cudi has shared an update on his health after injuring his foot during his appearance at the Coachella Festival.

17 hours ago
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Byrne Covers Paramore ‘Hard Times’

David Byrne has covered Paramore’s ‘Hard Times’ after Paramore’ covered David’s Talking Heads classic ‘Burning Down The House’.

1 day ago
Hozier Facebook photo
Hozier Lands UK No 1 Single with ‘Too Sweet’

It’s been a decade in the making, but Hozier today earns his first-ever Number 1 single in the UK with Too Sweet.

April 13, 2024
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Dismissed From Astroworld Lawsuits

Drake has been dismissed as a defendant in lawsuits relating to the 2021 Astroworld festival disaster.

April 13, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Returns To Tik Tok

Taylor Swift’s music has returned to TikTok.

April 13, 2024
Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia To Miss Australian Tour

Bring Me The Horizon's guitarist Lee Malia is skipping the band's Australian leg of their 'NeX GEn Tour' to spend time with his newborn.

April 11, 2024
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring
Charli XCX To receive ASCAP Global Impact Award

Charli XCX is to receive the ASCAP Global Impact Award.

April 5, 2024