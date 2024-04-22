 David Byrne Covers Paramore ‘Hard Times’ - Noise11.com
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Byrne Covers Paramore ‘Hard Times’

by Paul Cashmere on April 22, 2024

in News

David Byrne has covered Paramore’s ‘Hard Times’ after Paramore’ covered David’s Talking Heads classic ‘Burning Down The House’.

Byrne said, “The band told me that their song Hard Times was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version of their great song with a horn section.”

‘Hard Times’ was the first single from Paramore’s fifth album ‘After Laughter’ in 2017.

Paramore covered Talking Heads ‘Burning Down The House’ got the 2023 release ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved, a tribute to Talking Heads’.

