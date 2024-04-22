David Byrne Covers Paramore ‘Hard Times’ - Noise11.com

David Byrne has covered Paramore’s ‘Hard Times’ after Paramore’ covered David’s Talking Heads classic ‘Burning Down The House’.

Byrne said, “The band told me that their song Hard Times was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version of their great song with a horn section.”

‘Hard Times’ was the first single from Paramore’s fifth album ‘After Laughter’ in 2017.

Paramore covered Talking Heads ‘Burning Down The House’ got the 2023 release ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved, a tribute to Talking Heads’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

