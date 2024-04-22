 Kid Cudi and His Broken Foot - Noise11.com
Kid Cudi and His Broken Foot

by Music-News.com on April 23, 2024

in News

Kid Cudi has shared an update on his health after injuring his foot during his appearance at the Coachella Festival.

In a video shared to X on Monday 22 April, Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, stated that although the injury was a “major setback”, he was feeling OK.

“This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around offstage like he’s 26, like he used to do back in the day.

“I learned a valuable lesson: No more prancing around, jumping off stages,” he shared.

Kid Cudi also revealed his foot was “a little sore” and that he had experienced “a lot of pain” the day prior.

Kid Cudi told his fans that he was currently wearing a cast and was planning on having a new one made in the near future.

The rapper went on to state that he was planning to be back on stage as soon as possible, in time for his upcoming Insano: Engage the Rage World Tour.

“I’m hoping that I’ll be healed up in time for tour…I don’t want to let you guys down.”

Kid Cudi was added to Coachella’s week two lineup at the last minute.

The rapper had to cut his performance short after he hurt himself part of the way through his set.

He also addressed the incident on Instagram.

“No pain coulda stopped me from feelin the joy I felt from the show,” he shared. “To everyone who came out yesterday and has been checkin in on me and sendin love, I FUCKIN LOVE U!!! Coachella, thats how we rage.”

music-news.com

