Alex The Astronaut Debuts New Music ‘Growing Up’ - Noise11.com

Alexandra Lynn (aka Alex The Astronaut) has a new video for her song ‘Growing Up’.

‘Growing Up’ is a reflection of Alex’s everyday struggles. She was diagnosed with Level 1 autism in May this year.

“I was all spinny and I, as everyone, wanted someone to tell me that the apocalypse happening around us was going to be perfectly okay in the end,” she explains. “But no one could answer any of my questions, or tie anything that was going on into a neat bow,” she says.

Alex The Astronaut released her debut album ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’ in 2020. The album peaked at no 22 in Australia.

Alex says, “Writing music had become stressful, so I started going to the beach and snorkelling around with the fish. One afternoon I was snorkelling and thinking about my questions and my friends, and it came to me that it’s just like the handbook idea. That, at some point, everyone is kicked in the head with the realisation that there is no handbook and no answers – we’re all in this without training wheels and we just have to keep swimming together. That’s what ‘Growing Up’ is about. When I got home, I sat down on my floor — where I write all my songs — and wrote the whole song in less than a day.”

She adds, “Writing songs and meeting some colourful fish definitely exceeded all my expectations of how I’d spend my days as a grown up.”

Alex The Astronaut is now based in New York. She relocated from Australia to the USA on a soccer scholarship.

