 Alex The Astronaut To Headline LGBTQI+ Event In Sydney - Noise11.com
Alex The Astronaut

Alex The Astronaut

Alex The Astronaut To Headline LGBTQI+ Event In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 17, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Alex The Astronaut will play live for the Mardi Gras and APRA AMCOS for the second edition ‘Express Yourself – Queer Discovery’ in Sydney.

Alex will headline the event showcasing LGBTQI+ artists with Sydney rapper BVT, Brisbane’s Hope D, Melbourne electro-pop artist Nik Navy and duo No Frills Twins. DJ Faustina Agolley will MC.

The series will give two emerging artists the opportunity to perform at a future Mardi Gras event. The judging panel overlooking the performances is folktronica singer Gordi, national treasure Marcia Hines, APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston, Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger and special guest judge Starley.

THE DETAILS
What: Express Yourself – Queer Discovery part two
When: Friday 18 June, 7pm-9pm
Where: Metro Theatre Sydney
Tickets: $49, Mardi Gras Members/Volunteers: $39
More info: www.mardigras.org.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

2017 Record Store Day Ambassador Anthony Albanese (aka Albo) at Red Eye Records handing over the Ambassadorship to the current ambassadors. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Albo Casts His Votes For Triple J’s Hottest 100

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese has voted early and voted often for the Triple J Hottest 100.

January 6, 2021
A Swayze and the Ghosts
Nine Out of 14 Australian Acts Added To SXSW Are From Melbourne

14 more Australian acts have been added to the SXSW showcase roster for 2020 with nine out of 14 coming from Melbourne and once again demonstrating up a complete fuck up the New South Wales music industry has become under Premier Gladys.

November 14, 2019
Baker Boy
Baker Boy and Alex The Astronaut Are Heading To SXSW 2020

17 Australian acts and three New Zealand have been announced in the first round of SXSW acts for 2020.

October 17, 2019
Alex The Astronaut
Alex The Astronaut Releases Waste of Time Video

Sydney singer songwriter Alex Lynn (aka Alex The Astronaut) has released ‘Waste of Time, A song she wrote in London, as her new single.

July 20, 2018
Alex The Astronaut
PPCA and Australia Council Reveal Recording Grant Recipients

Alex The Astronaut, Justin Marshall, Lachlan Skipworth, Zindzi Okenyo and Sandy Evans are the five recipients of the PPCA and Australia Council recording grants for 2018.

July 4, 2018
Alex The Astronaut
Sounds Australia Showcases Australian Acts For UK and Spain

The Kite String Tangle, The Teskey Brothers, Alex The Astronaut and City Calm Down are some of the Australia acts set to showcase for Sounds Australia in the UK and Spain in coming weeks.

May 15, 2018
Alex The Astronaut
BigSound Announces First Round of Showcase Artists

Brisbane's BigSound music conference has announced over 60 showcase acts in the round one announcement of performers.

June 22, 2017