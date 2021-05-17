Alex The Astronaut To Headline LGBTQI+ Event In Sydney - Noise11.com

Alex The Astronaut will play live for the Mardi Gras and APRA AMCOS for the second edition ‘Express Yourself – Queer Discovery’ in Sydney.
Alex will headline the event showcasing LGBTQI+ artists with Sydney rapper BVT, Brisbane’s Hope D, Melbourne electro-pop artist Nik Navy and duo No Frills Twins. DJ Faustina Agolley will MC.
The series will give two emerging artists the opportunity to perform at a future Mardi Gras event. The judging panel overlooking the performances is folktronica singer Gordi, national treasure Marcia Hines, APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston, Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger and special guest judge Starley.
THE DETAILS
What: Express Yourself – Queer Discovery part two
When: Friday 18 June, 7pm-9pm
Where: Metro Theatre Sydney
Tickets: $49, Mardi Gras Members/Volunteers: $39
More info: www.mardigras.org.au
