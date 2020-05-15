Alok Remixes The Rolling Stones ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

28-year old Brazilian DJ and record producer Alok has remixed the new Rolling Stones song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

Alok was named the 11th best DJ in the world in 2019 by DJ Mag. Alok’s parents are DJs Ekanta and Swarup, creators of the music festival Bahia in Brazil and pioneers of Brazil’s Psytrance.

‘Living In A Ghost Town’ is the first original material from The Rolling Stones since ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’ in 2012. The new song was recorded in 2019. The song was finished off in isolation with Mick Jagger changing some of the lyrics to reflect the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Rolling Stones – Living In A Ghost Town

Mick Jagger – vocals, guitar, harmonica, production

Keith Richards – guitar, backing vocals, production

Charlie Watts – drums

Ronnie Wood – lead guitar, backing vocals

Additional personnel

Matt Clifford – keyboards, French horn, flugelhorn, saxophone, engineering

Darryl Jones – bass guitar

Krish Sharma – engineering

Cenzo Townshend – mixing

Don Was – production

