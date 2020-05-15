 Alok Remixes The Rolling Stones ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (photo by Ros O’Gorman)

Alok Remixes The Rolling Stones ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2020

in News

28-year old Brazilian DJ and record producer Alok has remixed the new Rolling Stones song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

Alok was named the 11th best DJ in the world in 2019 by DJ Mag. Alok’s parents are DJs Ekanta and Swarup, creators of the music festival Bahia in Brazil and pioneers of Brazil’s Psytrance.

‘Living In A Ghost Town’ is the first original material from The Rolling Stones since ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’ in 2012. The new song was recorded in 2019. The song was finished off in isolation with Mick Jagger changing some of the lyrics to reflect the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Rolling Stones – Living In A Ghost Town

Mick Jagger – vocals, guitar, harmonica, production
Keith Richards – guitar, backing vocals, production
Charlie Watts – drums
Ronnie Wood – lead guitar, backing vocals

Additional personnel

Matt Clifford – keyboards, French horn, flugelhorn, saxophone, engineering
Darryl Jones – bass guitar
Krish Sharma – engineering
Cenzo Townshend – mixing
Don Was – production

