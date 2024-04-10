Beach Boys Trailer Showcases Never Before Seen Footage - Noise11.com

On May 24, Disney+ will premiere ‘The Beach Boys’ documentary with new interviews and never before seen footage.

The doco will feature new information from founders Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine as well as David Marks, Bruce Johnston and other artists including Lindsey Buckingham, Monáe, Ryan Tedder and Don Was.

“I’m super happy with the way the documentary turned out, they did an amazing job,” says Brian Wilson. “It really brought me back to those days with the boys, the fun and the music. And of course those incredible harmonies.”

The film is produced by Frank Marshall, Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Aly Parker, with Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Thom Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy serving as executive producers.

The official soundtrack, “The Beach Boys: Music From The Documentary,” will be available to stream and download on May 24 via Capitol/UMe, and the group’s iconic 1964 album “Shut Down, Vol. 2” is now available on limited edition blue and white marble vinyl on March 29 (stream or purchase these albums at https://stream.lnk.to/TheBeachBoysPR). Additionally, the group’s only official book, “The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys,” was released on April 2 via Genesis Publications (for more information and to order: www.TheBeachBoysBook.com).

The official trailer for “The Beach Boys” is here! Let the Endless Summer begin. “The Beach Boys,” an all-new documentary, will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning May 24, 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

