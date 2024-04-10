 Beach Boys Trailer Showcases Never Before Seen Footage - Noise11.com
Beach Boys Disney doco

Beach Boys Trailer Showcases Never Before Seen Footage

by Paul Cashmere on April 10, 2024

in News

On May 24, Disney+ will premiere ‘The Beach Boys’ documentary with new interviews and never before seen footage.

The doco will feature new information from founders Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine as well as David Marks, Bruce Johnston and other artists including Lindsey Buckingham, Monáe, Ryan Tedder and Don Was.

“I’m super happy with the way the documentary turned out, they did an amazing job,” says Brian Wilson. “It really brought me back to those days with the boys, the fun and the music. And of course those incredible harmonies.”

The film is produced by Frank Marshall, Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Aly Parker, with Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Thom Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy serving as executive producers.

The official soundtrack, “The Beach Boys: Music From The Documentary,” will be available to stream and download on May 24 via Capitol/UMe, and the group’s iconic 1964 album “Shut Down, Vol. 2” is now available on limited edition blue and white marble vinyl on March 29 (stream or purchase these albums at https://stream.lnk.to/TheBeachBoysPR). Additionally, the group’s only official book, “The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys,” was released on April 2 via Genesis Publications (for more information and to order: www.TheBeachBoysBook.com).

The official trailer for “The Beach Boys” is here! Let the Endless Summer begin. “The Beach Boys,” an all-new documentary, will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning May 24, 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lulu performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016. This is the first time Lulu has toured Australia.
Lulu To Play One Last Time Ever At Glastonbury

Lulu is set to perform at Glastonbury this summer for her last live gig.

16 hours ago
Clarence Frogman Henry But I Do
Rhythm & Blues Legend Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry Dies Aged 87

Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry, the Rhythm & Blues legend, has died at the age of 87.

1 day ago
Charlie Musselwhite photo by Rory Doyle
Blues Legend Charlie Musselwhite To Tour Australia

Charlie Musselwhite is coming back to Australia again.

1 day ago
Brian Cadd Dream Train
Brian Cadd Recreates Two Bootleg Family Band Songs for New Album ‘Dream Train’

‘Dream Train’, the 26th album for Brian Cadd has arrived, and two of the songs Cadd fans may recognise.

5 days ago
Marvin Gaye
Unreleased Marvin Gaye Recordings Found In Belgium

More than 60 "spine-tingling" lost Marvin Gaye tracks have been uncovered in Belgium.

April 2, 2024
Catching Fire Anita Pallenberg
Anita Pallenberg ‘Catching Fire’ Doco Premieres

‘Catching Fire’ is a new documentary about the life of Anita Pallenberg, who was the partner of not one but two Rolling Stones.

April 1, 2024
Tom Jones in Melbourne 27 March 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Tom Jones Delivers His Own Eulogy For Stunning ‘Ages & Stages’ Tour Melbourne 2024

Tom Jones was sharing way more than just his songs with his Melbourne audience this week. If you have listened to any of Tom’s albums since ‘Praise & Blame’ in 2010 you already know Tom has reached a different plane to where he was as “Pop Star” Tom in the 60s, and “reinvented” Tom in the 90s.

April 1, 2024