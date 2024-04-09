Lulu To Play One Last Time Ever At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Lulu is set to perform at Glastonbury this summer for her last live gig.

Lulu will take to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival in June this year for one final time, according to the Sun newspaper.

Lulu whose career has spanned a whopping seven decades, told fans in February she would be doing no more live gigs on the road after her current tour.

“This is my farewell tour, with family and friends,” she revealed.

“Because last year I did a tour that was kind of gruelling — it was successful, it went well — but you need an army to be a success in your career these days.”

Her Champagne with Lulu tour wraps at the London Palladium next week.

Lulu first performed at Glastonbury in 2015.

This year’s festival runs from 26-30 June and is headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Shania Twain.

