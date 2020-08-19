 American Post Office Doesn't Want Cher Working For Them - Noise11.com
American Post Office Doesn’t Want Cher Working For Them

by Music-News.com on August 20, 2020

in News

Post office officials in Malibu, California have turned down Cher’s offer to help amid cash cuts because she wasn’t qualified to be a volunteer.

Cher felt the need to perform a little community good and offered her services to her local United States Postal Service (USPS) branches, but hiring staff turned her away.

Revealing the snub on Wednesday, the Believe singer first wrote to her twitter followers: “NO, IM NO (not) KIDDING…COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE (sic),” followed by another tweet imploring: “IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME WITH POST OFFICE (sic).”

Taking matters into her own hands, she then tweeted: “OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu. They were polite. I Said ‘Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers!?’ Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me (number) Of Supervisor.”

Cher went on to explain the supervisor said no, as she was told all potential employees need to submit fingerprints ahead of a background check: “I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO, Need Fingerprints & Background Check (sic).”

Cher’s effort to volunteer comes as U.S. leader Donald Trump attempts to streamline USPS in the run up to the presidential elections when many voters will rely on the mail service to cast their votes as they shelter from COVID-19.

