Amy Shark, Casey Barnes Added To Bluesfest - Noise11.com

More Australian acts have been added to Bluesfest 2022. Amy Shark and Casey Barnes lead a list including Stan Walker, Kevin Borich Express, Lachy Doley, Lisa Hunt and Geoff Achison.

Bluesfest’s Peter Noble OAM said in a statement, “How good is this announcement? How great are these artists? This Bluesfest lineup keeps building and building – the quality and talent next Easter Long Weekend, Thursday 14th April – Monday 18th April 2022, is amazing and unparalleled! It is THE BEST Aussie & Kiwi lineup – EVER, and guess what – we still have one or two surprises left up our sleeves!! We have always believed the day would come when we will be coming together to attend music festivals again. We have never given up on that and, although it’s been quite a difficult time, we feel that, for our beloved music industry, the musicians, the crews, everyone who works in it and especially the fans, it is our responsibility to be there to present the music we love, just as soon as we can. Thank you for sticking with us in what has been an epic journey … it’s not too long now.”

There are more acts to announce soon.

After being knocked out of action by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Bluesfest is taking shape as an all-Australia line-up. Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly and Jimmy Barnes so far lead a list of 82 acts named to go.

Bluesfest is in 14-18 April 2022.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments