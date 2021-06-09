Amy Shark’s Rod Laver Arena Melbourne Show Rescheduled To September - Noise11.com

Rod Laver Arena’s first major music event since Covid began, Amy Shark’s ‘Cry Forever’ tour, has been postponed until September.

The Rod Laver Arena website has posted :

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Melbourne leg of Amy Shark’s Cry Forever Tour has been rescheduled for September 2021.

• All tickets remain valid for the new date without the need for exchange.

• Guests unable to attend the new date may request a full refund here.

For any ticketing-related questions, please contact your original point of purchase.

In a statement Amy says, “Unfortunately I have to reschedule the Melbourne show of my Cry Forever tour due to the current situation happening with COVID,” explains Amy. “Now is the time to stay safe and take care of each other, our friends and our family. As much as it breaks my heart to do this, the health and safety of my fans and team comes first. All I can say is when we do all come together – it is going to be extra special. Thank you for understanding.”

Only the Melbourne show has been impacted by the restrictions.

AMY SHARK ‘CRY FOREVER’ TOUR 2021

Friday 11 June 2021 Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 12 June 2021 Sydney | QBA

Saturday 19 June 2021 Hobart | Wrest Point Lawns

Friday 25 June 2021 Gold Coast | HOTA

Saturday 26 June 2021 Brisbane | Riverstage

Thursday 1 July 2021 Adelaide | AEC Theatre

Saturday 3 July 2021 Perth | RAC Arena

Thursday 4 September 2021Melbourne| Rod Laver Arena

