Amy Sheppard Goes A Little Bit Country For First Solo Song Nothing But Wild - Noise11.com

Amy Sheppard has stepped away from her ‘little bit rock and roll’ band Sheppard to go a little bit country with her first solo song ‘Nothing But Wild’.

“Nothing But Wild explores my innate desire to regularly escape the city in order to reconnect with my wild side and natural surroundings. Having a sense of adventure and having someone to enjoy it with invigorates my soul and reminds me of what’s important in life: love, nature and spontaneity. I’ve tried to blend my favourite elements of both the pop world and the country world. I love storytelling, rich harmonies and finding a blend of the live and midi which I find to be captivating whilst still holding authenticity.”

Amy was previously heard being a little bit country on Lee Kernaghan’s ‘Spirit of the Anzacs’.

Amy will perform at the Tamworth Music Festival on Saturday 23 April and also perform at CMC Rocks QLD in Ipswich in September.

