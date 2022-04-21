 Amy Sheppard Goes A Little Bit Country For First Solo Song Nothing But Wild - Noise11.com
Amy Sheppard photo by Georgia Wallace

Amy Sheppard photo by Georgia Wallace

Amy Sheppard Goes A Little Bit Country For First Solo Song Nothing But Wild

by Paul Cashmere on April 21, 2022

in News

Amy Sheppard has stepped away from her ‘little bit rock and roll’ band Sheppard to go a little bit country with her first solo song ‘Nothing But Wild’.

“Nothing But Wild explores my innate desire to regularly escape the city in order to reconnect with my wild side and natural surroundings. Having a sense of adventure and having someone to enjoy it with invigorates my soul and reminds me of what’s important in life: love, nature and spontaneity. I’ve tried to blend my favourite elements of both the pop world and the country world. I love storytelling, rich harmonies and finding a blend of the live and midi which I find to be captivating whilst still holding authenticity.”

Amy was previously heard being a little bit country on Lee Kernaghan’s ‘Spirit of the Anzacs’.

Amy will perform at the Tamworth Music Festival on Saturday 23 April and also perform at CMC Rocks QLD in Ipswich in September.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sheppard Photo By Ros OGorman Sheppard Photo By Ros OGorman Sheppard Photo By Ros OGorman Sheppard Photo By Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sheppard Photo By Ros OGorman Sheppard Photo By Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sheppard Photo By Ros OGorman Sheppard Photo By Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sheppard Photo By Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Craig David
Craig David Sees Determination As His Biggest Asset For Success

British soul singer Craig David sees perseverance and determination as the biggest asset contributing to his success.

1 day ago
Stella Donnelly (Facebook profile pic)
Stella Donnelly Tests Positive To Covid And Postpones Shows

Yet another Australian tour has been sidelines. Stella Donnelly has had to postpone her Sydney and Wollongong shows this week after testing positive to Covid-19.

1 day ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles and Wet Leg To Play Australian and New Zealand Stadiums In 2023

Harry Styles will tour stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 with Wet Leg as the opening act.

1 day ago
Stormzy Reschedules H.I.T.H. World Tour Australian Dates

The Stormzy Australian tour of 2020 has finally been rescheduled for November and December 2022.

1 day ago
Lorde, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Lorde Sorry To Postpone North American Dates

Lorde is “so, so sorry” to have postponed dates on her ‘Solar Power’ tour.

2 days ago
Jon Batiste at Noise11
Jon Batiste To Make Acting Debut In ‘The Color Purple’ Remake

Jon Batiste is set to appear in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

2 days ago
The Ten Tenors
The Ten Tenors Get To Work With A LOT of Shows

The Ten Tenors will head out of their The Highway Men tour from June 2022 with a stack of shows paying tribute to the music of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Charlie Daniels and Keith Urban.

2 days ago