Andrea Bocelli Confirms He Has Recovered From COVID-19

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2020

in News

Opera legend Andrea Bocelli has confirmed that he had, and has recovered from, the coronavirus COVID-19.

In a statement at his Facebook page, Bocelli says:

The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected – albeit mildly – me and certain members of my family.

Out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences, I decided it would be best not to share the news. I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family’s privacy.

We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March.

Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate “yes”. A modest — but fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part.

Andrea Bocelli played down his illness but made mention to the Wall Street Journal last week.

Bocelli, who has been blind since he was 12 years old, told the Wall Street Journal, “I was able to be with my entire family and we all got infected. We had a fever, then we were cold, and then we got a little bit of a cough.”

