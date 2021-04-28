ANNOUNCEMENT: BigSound Returns To Brisbane As Live Event in 2021 - Noise11.com

The Southern Hemisphere’s biggest music industry gathering, BIGSOUND is back in Brisbane September 7-9 with three fun-filled days of music discovery, connection and a timely conference program focusing on building a new future for the music industry.

Kicking off on the Tuesday with the BIGSOUND Indigeneous Showcase and Women in Music event, the industry’s leading players will gather at the BIGSOUND Conference on the Wednesday and Thursday to grapple with the big issues of the day, laying out a roadmap for a future that addresses changing industry and audience dynamics, post-COVID business transition, cultural change, inclusivity and innovation, gender equality and safety, international economics and domestic politics.

By night, discovering the future of music at BIGSOUND Festival will come to the fore, as some 150 artists showcase their talent in venues across its spiritual home in the Fortitude Valley live music precinct from Tuesday – Thursday night; with artist applications open today.

“Never before has connection for our music community been more important,” said Angela Samut, QMusic CEO and BIGSOUND Executive Producer.

“This year, BIGSOUND will provide the chance for us to collectively grieve the losses the industry has faced over the past year and celebrate the treasure trove of Australasian talent that has been incubating throughout this time.

“Our commitment to rebuilding a stronger, safer, more inclusive industry as we emerge from COVID has never been greater and BIGSOUND is once again stepping up to the plate as the place where people come to discover the future of music and to be part of the future of music.

Building on 2020’s industry-leading First Nations program, BIGSOUND remains committed to producing an extensive Indigenous program, both of discussion and live music.

“With BIGSOUND back in business, like any workplace, safety of our delegates and patrons is paramount. We need to be more culturally proactive to achieve true inclusivity and safety for all. As such, BIGSOUND will soon unveil an innovative, industry-first safety and inclusion program, led from the front by a Safety Council bringing together BIGSOUND alumni, psychology professionals and technology partners to create a physically and culturally safe environment for patrons.

“We will also be working with members of our Council and wider industry in designing program content and hope that we can instigate conversations that will offer best practice solutions.”

Australasia’s largest annual music prize, the Music Prize in partnership with BIGSOUND returns, contributing an incredible $90,000 in cash prizes this year, with $15K to be awarded in the latest round to three artists selected to showcase at BIGSOUND 2021.

BIGSOUND will welcome tastemakers from across the country, including media, A&R, agents, promoters, music supervisors, buyers and more, and for national and international industry and delegates who cannot physically attend BIGSOUND, digital doors will be open for business.

The one place in Australia where the talent on stage is only matched by the influence of those out in the crowd, you just never know who you might be standing next to at BIGSOUND.

Artist applications for BIGSOUND 2021 are open from today at www.bigsound.org.au and close May 28.

The 2021 BIGSOUND Conference and Festival is produced by QMusic.

QMusic, producer of BIGSOUND, is assisted by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its principal arts funding and advisory body.

QMusic is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

