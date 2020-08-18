 Announcement: Strawberry Fields Postponed Until 2021 - Noise11.com
Strawberry Fields festival

Strawberry Fields festival

Announcement: Strawberry Fields Postponed Until 2021

by Announcement on August 18, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

For the first time in 12 years, Strawberry Fields will not be welcoming thousands of patrons to its home venue on the banks of the Murray River in Tocumwal NSW.

The festival has confirmed that due to COVID-19 it is not planning to hold any events until 2021 at the earliest.

Festival Director Tara Medina said the decision was made primarily out of respect for all those who make the event happen.

“After much discussion, we believe this is in the best interests of our fans, our staff, the local community and all the emergency services who support this event. Although we hope the current situation in Victoria improves dramatically in coming months, at the moment it feels inappropriate to consider bringing thousands of people to the region from primarily Melbourne & Sydney.

We want to respect the space, health & wellbeing of the Berrigan Shire as well as the time of local emergency services who are already so busy fighting the pandemic day to day.

Normally our event is announced, and tickets sold out by this time of year. We really waited until the eleventh hour to see if we could work something out – even with a drastically reduced capacity – but we have to come to terms with the reality that it will not be possible until 2021.

Despite the heartbreak, we are seeing this as an important time to reset. Our industry is called “creative” for a reason – if there is anyone who will look for ways to adapt and move forward so that we can continue to inspire & share culture, it’s us.”

The festival will return in 2021, registrations are open via www.strawberry-fields.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

The Rubens
Announcement: The Rubens Reschedule Tour With Alice Ivy

The Rubens upcoming tour with Alice Ivy has been postponed until 2021.

58 mins ago
Nick of Time by Nick Hampton
Record Exec Nick Hampton Publishes His Autobiography

Former EMI Record executive Nick Hampton has published his life story with ‘Nick of Time: My Life and Career All on the Record’.

19 hours ago
Announcement: First Nations artists work to challenge stereotypes and break down barriers to audiences

New research from the Australia Council for the Arts explores the perspectives of First Nations artists and creatives working in theatre and dance.

19 hours ago
Kev Carmody Has Some Words For 3AW’s Tom Elliott

3AW’s drivetime presenter Tom Elliott is not known for his sensitivity to our First Australians. In fact, his rhetoric often borders on full-blown racism.

21 hours ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Announcement: The State of Music expands with ‘Introducing’ Series

Mushroom Group are pleased to announce The State of Music – INTRODUCING series, a new streaming initiative developed in partnership with the Victorian Government as part of Victoria Together.

3 days ago
Port Fairy Folk Festival
Announcement: Port Fairy Folk Festival Cancels 2021 Event

The Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee today announced that the 2021 Festival will not go ahead.

4 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have split, according to new reports.

4 days ago