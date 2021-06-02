 Apia Good Times Shows In NSW, ACT and Victoria Postponed Further - Noise11.com
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman

Leo Sayer photo by Ros O'Gorman

Apia Good Times Shows In NSW, ACT and Victoria Postponed Further

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

All upcoming shows for the Apia Good Times tour in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria have been postponed. Tasmanian dates remain as is.

The stars of Apia 2021 are Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda and Wendy Matthews.

New dates are expected to be late July into early August. They will be revealed shortly.

The official announcement:

It is with much disappointment that organisers would like to inform that the upcoming Apia Good Times Tour shows in NSW and ACT will be postponed due to the majority of the touring party being located in Melbourne and under COVID-19 travel restrictions. Further updates regarding upcoming shows in Victoria will be confirmed over the coming days.

Organisers are continuing to monitor health guidelines and advice, reviewing and implementing measures in line with current public health orders and are firmly committed to the health and safety of everyone involved with the show.

Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be automatically transferred to the new date. Organisers will confirm the new dates shortly once the concert promoter finalises details, which will be in line with the latest Government advice.

All affected ticket holders will be contacted by the local ticket agencies with more information including refund options shortly*

