ARIA Awards 2021 The Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

Here are the winners for the ARIA Awards 2021.

Best Children’s Album

Winner: Bluey – Bluey The Album (Ludo Studios / Demon Music Group / BBC Studios / Rocket)

Amber Lawrence – The Kid’s Gone Country 2 (Fun For All The Family ABC Music)

Diver City – Dance Silly (ABC Music / Universal)

The Wiggles – Lullabies With Love (ABC Music)

Various Artists – The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia (ABC Music)

Best Rock Album

Winner: Middle Kids – Today We’re The Greatest (EMI Music Australia)

AC/DC – Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)

Ball Park Music – Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Holy Holy – Hello My Beautiful World (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Winner: Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting (EMI Music Australia)

Big Scary – Daisy (Pieater/Inertia)

Kylie Minogue – Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage (Goliath / AWAL)

Odette – Herald (EMI Music Australia)

Best Country Album

Winner: Troy Cassar-Daley – The World Today (Tarampa Music / Sony Music)

Brad Cox – My Mind’s Projection (Sony Music)

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – The Song Club (ABC Music)

Shane Nicholson – Living In Colour (Lost Highway Australia/Universal Music Australia)

The Wolfe Brothers – Kids On Cassette (BMG/WMG)

Best Blues & Roots Album

Winner: Archie Roach – The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald – Push The Blues Away (Ivy League/Mushroom)

Martha Marlow – Medicine Man (Independent/The Planet Company)

Ziggy Alberts – Searching For Freedom (Commonfolk Records / The Orchard)

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Winner: Tropical F**k Storm – Deep States (TFS Records/Virgin Music)

Alpha Wolf – A Quiet Place To Die (Greyscale Records / Cooking Vinyl Australia)

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound (What Reality?/Virgin Music)

Yours Truly – Self Care (UNFD/The Orchard)

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Paid Salvation (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)

Album Of The Year

WINNER: Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Amy Shark – Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Tones And I – Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Best Artist

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’ (Columbia/Sony Music)

Amy Shark – Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Budjerah – Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Keith Urban – The Speed Of Now Part 1 (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue – Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Tones And I – Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’ (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Winner: Budjerah – Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Gretta Ray – Begin To Look Around (EMI Music Australia)

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

MAY-A – Don’t Kiss Ur Friends (Arcadia Music / Sony Music)

Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Best Dance Release

Winner: RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’ (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)

Cosmo’s Midnight – Yesteryear (Nite High/Sony Music)

Dom Dolla – ‘Pump The Brakes’ (Sweat It Out/Warner)

Jolyon Petch – ‘Dreams’ (TMRW Music)

KLP & Stace Cadet – ‘People Happy’ (Medium Rare Recordings / Sony Music)

Best Group

Winner: RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’ (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)

AC/DC – Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)

Gang Of Youths – ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ (Mosy Recordings / Sony Music)

Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Best Pop Release

Winner: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’ (Columbia/Sony Music)

Amy Shark – Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Tones And I – ‘Fly Away’ (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’ (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Hip Hop Release

Winner: Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

B Wise – jamie (Semi Pro Sound)

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

The Kid LAROI – ‘WITHOUT YOU’ (Columbia/Sony Music)

Youngn Lipz – Area Baby (Biordi Music/Virgin Music)

Best Soul/R&B Release

Winner: Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Budjerah – Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune)

Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Tash Sultana – Terra Firma (Lonely Lands Records/Sony Music

Best Independent Release

Winner: Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Archie Roach – The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)

Ball Park Music – Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’ (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Song of the Year

Winner: Spacey Jane – Booster Seat (AWAL Recordings)

Amy Shark Feat. Keith Urban – Love Songs Ain’t For Us (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Dean Lewis – Falling Up (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Hooligan Hefs – Send It! (db Music / Warner Music Australia)

Keith Urban & Pink – One Too Many (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato – What Other People Say (Sony Music)

The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus – Without You (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones and I – Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy – Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Video

Winner: Missing Piece – Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

24k – Tkay Maidza, Nicholas Muecke (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

could cry just thinkin about you (Full Version) – Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet (EMI Music Australia)

Dance – Julia Stone, Jessie Hill (BMG/WMG)

First Nation – Midnight Oil ft. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith, Robert Hambling (Sony Music)

Higher – Budjerah, Mick Soiza (Warner Music Australia)

Love Songs Ain’t for Us – Amy Shark, James Chappell (Wonderlick Recording Company)

The Divine Chord – The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Won’t Sleep – Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Best Australian Live Act

Winner: Lime Cordiale – Relapse Tour (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Amy Shark – Cry Forever Tour 2021 (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Ball Park Music – The Residency (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Budjerah – Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour (OURNESS / AWAL)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Micro Tour (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/Virgin Music)

Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – Makarrata Live (Sony Music)

The Avalanches – The Avalanches Live (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers – The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals) (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)

Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Most Popular International

Winner: Taylor Swift – Evermore (Universal Music Australia)

Ariana Grande – Positions (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (RCA Records / Sony Music)

Justin Bieber – Justice (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)

Kanye West – Donda (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get (Columbia Nashville / Sony Music)

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall (Interscope / Universal Music Australia)

Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts (RCA Records / Sony Music)

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour (Geffen / Universal Music Australia)

Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)

Music Teacher Award

Winner: Zoë Barry – Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC

Aaron Silver – Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC

Ashley Baxter – Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD

Daniel Wilson – Star Struck, Newcastle NSW

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Winner: Kofi Anash & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Ngaiire Joseph & Dan Segal for Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Eben Ejdne for Odette – Herald (EMI Music Australia)

Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I – Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Engineer Of The Year

Winner: Konstantin Kersting

Chris Collins

Eric J Dubowsky

Matt Corby

Tony Espie

Producer Of The Year

Winner: Konstantin Kersting & The Rubens

Andrew Klippel, Dave Hammer

M-Phazes

Matt Corby

Robert Chater

FINE ARTS AWARDS

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Winner: Angus & Julia Stone – Life Is Strange (BMG/WMG)

Antony Partos – Rams (Original Motion Picture Score) (ABC Music)

Caitlin Yeo, Maria Alfonsine, Damian de Boos-Smith – Wakefield Season One Official Soundtrack (MADBS Composing Palace)

Sia – Music: Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture (Atlantic Records / Warner Music

Yve Blake – Fangirls (ADA/Warner Music)

Best Classical Album

Winner: Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire – Bower (ABC Classic / Universal)

Christian Li – Vivaldi: The Four Seasons (Decca Records Australia/Universal Music Australia

Emily Sun & Andrea Lam – Nocturnes (ABC Classic)

Grigoryan Brothers – This is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia (ABC Classic / Universal)

Nat Bartsch – Hope (ABC Classic / Universal)

Best Jazz Album

Winner: Mildlife – Automatic (Inertia Music / [PIAS])

Australian Art Orchestra, Reuben Lewis, Tariro Mavondo & Peter Knight – Closed Beginnings (AAO Recordings/The Planet Company)

Kristen Beradi, Sean Foran & Rafael Karlen – Haven (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)

Petra Haden & The Nick Haywood Quintet – Songs from my Father (ABC Jazz / Universal)

Vazesh – The Sacred Key (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)

Best World Music Album

Winner: Joseph Tawadros – Hope In An Empty City (Independent / The Planet Company)

Bob Weatherall & Halfway, with William Barton – Restless Dream (ABC Music)

Bukhu – Bukhchuluun Ganburged – The Journey (Bukhu/Distrokid)

Eishan Ensemble – Project Masnavi (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)

Kuya James – ISA (Settle Down Records / MGM Distribution)

