Ariana Grande Sets Release Date For Positions Album - Noise11.com

Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October, according to the star’s latest Instagram post.

Shortly after teasing the name of the record on her social media pages, the 7 Rings singer shared two countdown timers along with the word ‘Positions’, leading fans to believe it’s the title of her new single and album.

Positions, the single, will drop on Friday 23 October, according to the ticker, with the full album expected to debut on streaming and download platforms exactly one week later.

Ariana’s latest LP will mark the third album Ariana has released in the past three years – following Sweetener in 2018 and Thank U, Next last year.

Ariana surprised followers with a simple message on social media on Wednesday, letting them know her latest new music will drop sooner than expected.

“i can’t wait to give u my album this month,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, collaborator Tayla Parx recently revealed the pair went back into the studio during the coronavirus lockdown, teasing: “We just kind of let it happen naturally, same way as the last album, I can tell you she’s made, yet again, another evolution,”

Tayla co-wrote five of the songs on the Thank U, Next album including 7 Rings and Needy.

