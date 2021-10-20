 Artist Manager and Promoter Scot Crawford Launches Reckless Records - Noise11.com
Reckless Records

Artist Manager and Promoter Scot Crawford Launches Reckless Records

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2021

in News

Band manager and concert promoter Scot Crawford has launched a new record label Reckless with new music coming soon from James Reyne, The Poor, Palace Of The King, Angry Anderson, and Rose Tattoo.

Scot Crawford said, “I basically came from mostly Independent record labels where I worked in a bunch of different capacities. I fell into management and promoting around nine years ago and realise that my strength has always been marketing. One thing that became apparent to me during lockdown was how prolific many of the artist I work with had become. Someone, ‘jokingly’ mentioned I should add a label to the mix… and here we are. With the music marketing landscape constantly changing now is a great opportunity to look at new ways we can use product to continue generating profile while we build and reinvigorate careers.

The new Reckless label gives Scot an opportunity to keep the development and recordings of his artists in-house through his company Creative Services.

“The only solid theme to the label currently is that it will be all Australian. Otherwise we will just ‘be like water’…. And yes, we plan on developing new artists and projects.”

Reckless Records first release will be a live recording by Boom Crash Opera of their 1980s classic ‘Get Out Of The House’. Their EP Kick It Out Live will come in February 2022.

James Reyne will start his The Boys Light Up 40th Anniversary tour on 26 November in Toronto, NSW. James will also be streaming a pre-Melbourne Cup show live on November 1.

Rose Tattoo will tour America in February 2022

Boom Crash Opera will announce their rescheduled dates soon.

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Thando
Melbourne International Jazz Festival To Go Ahead In December

Melbourne International Jazz Festival artistic director Michael Tortoni has confirmed that the festival is definitely going ahead for 2021.

3 hours ago
Evelyn Richardson of Live Performance Australia
Covid Wiped $1.4 Billion From Live Entertainment in Australia in 2020

The Live Entertainment Industry had a $1.4 billion decline in 2020 causing a major impact on the Australian economy.

6 hours ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Have A New Song About An Alien Encounter

The Darkness have released the new single, ‘It’s Love, Jim’, about an "intimate" encounter with an "extra-terrestrial goddess of otherworldly beauty."

10 hours ago
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at the J Awards at Howler on Thursday 17 November 2016.
Victoria’s Play On Victoria Comeback Concert 30 October Reveals Its Line-up

Victoria will welcome back live music on 30 October with 4000 fans attending the Play On Victoria concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

1 day ago
INXS Underneath the Colours
INXS Underneath The Colours Turns 40

INXS’ second album ‘Underneath The Colours’ was released 40 years ago this week.

1 day ago
Bruce and Ian Hearn of Strange Tenants
Strange Tenants Clock Up 40 Years

Strange Tenants were one of Australia’s first Ska bands. In November 1981 Strange Tenants played their first gig at the Lygon Street Festival. That was just two years after the first acknowledged Australian Ska band The Jumpers formed in Adelaide in 1979.

1 day ago
Jem Cassar-Daley
Jem Cassar-Daley Debuts Her Second Single ‘Changes’

Jem Cassar-Daley, daughter of Australia’s country legend Troy Cassar-Daley, has released her second single ‘Changes’.

2 days ago