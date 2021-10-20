Artist Manager and Promoter Scot Crawford Launches Reckless Records - Noise11.com

Band manager and concert promoter Scot Crawford has launched a new record label Reckless with new music coming soon from James Reyne, The Poor, Palace Of The King, Angry Anderson, and Rose Tattoo.

Scot Crawford said, “I basically came from mostly Independent record labels where I worked in a bunch of different capacities. I fell into management and promoting around nine years ago and realise that my strength has always been marketing. One thing that became apparent to me during lockdown was how prolific many of the artist I work with had become. Someone, ‘jokingly’ mentioned I should add a label to the mix… and here we are. With the music marketing landscape constantly changing now is a great opportunity to look at new ways we can use product to continue generating profile while we build and reinvigorate careers.

The new Reckless label gives Scot an opportunity to keep the development and recordings of his artists in-house through his company Creative Services.

“The only solid theme to the label currently is that it will be all Australian. Otherwise we will just ‘be like water’…. And yes, we plan on developing new artists and projects.”

Reckless Records first release will be a live recording by Boom Crash Opera of their 1980s classic ‘Get Out Of The House’. Their EP Kick It Out Live will come in February 2022.

James Reyne will start his The Boys Light Up 40th Anniversary tour on 26 November in Toronto, NSW. James will also be streaming a pre-Melbourne Cup show live on November 1.

Rose Tattoo will tour America in February 2022

Boom Crash Opera will announce their rescheduled dates soon.

