Dan Sultan To Perform Second Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

Dan Sultan To Perform Second Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2024

in News

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has announced a second show with Dan Sultan in July.

Dan will join the MSO to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his third album ‘Blackbird’. He will perform songs from the album with conductor Aaron Wyatt leading the MSO’s orchestral arrangement of Dan’s work by Alex Turney.

Dan says, “I loved the experience of making Blackbird. I spent 2 months in Nashville and worked with an incredible producer in Jacquire King and was able to take my band with me, Pete Marin and Josh Jones. We all had a wonderful time together and made something really special. It was a huge adventure and something I’ll always cherish. To bring this music to the MSO is a huge honour and a big challenge that I’m very excited about. I think we will make something very special once again.”

Event details: Dan Sultan x MSO
Date: Friday 12 and Saturday 13 July, 7.30pm
Venue: Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Tickets: on sale now
Visit: mso.com.au

Noise11.com

