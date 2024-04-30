 Country Star Sam McClymont Reveals Cancer Battle - Noise11.com
Sam McClymont

Sam McClymont

Country Star Sam McClymont Reveals Cancer Battle

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Sam McClymont of Australia’s country group The McClymonts, has revealed she is battling Triple Negative Breast Cancer at the age of 38.

On her socials, Sam posted an honest update of her health.

She wrote,

Last October, I found a lump. After initially being misdiagnosed, my life completely turned upside down 4 months later when I was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer at 38 years old.

The world stopped suddenly, and everything that we thought 2024 would be came crashing to an almighty halt.
TNBC is the most aggressive form, with only 10-15% of breast cancers being triple negative.

It has become my full-time job having treatment. It has begun with chemotherapy/immunotherapy, which in total will be 5 months, followed by surgery and then radiation.

Sometimes, it feels like Groundhog Day when I find myself back at the hospital for my weekly chemo, blood tests and shots.

Friends and family have been incredibly supportive as Ben, the boys, and I navigate our new routine.

Feeling like I can’t be the mother and wife I want to be has been the hardest, as there are days I can’t get out of bed. I can’t be ‘Sam McClymont’ as I have cancelled all my work for the year, which also feels like losing a huge part of my identity.

When I am feeling my lowest, I remind myself of something my oncologist told me: ‘Give me a year so you can have 50 more.’ It always gets me through.

I know I will come out the other side of this, but it’s one step at a time.
Sam xx

The McClymonts are sisters Sam, Brooke and Mollie McClymont. The sister released their first EP in 2006 and first album ‘Chaos and Bright Lights’ in 2007. The most recent album ‘Mayhem To Madness’ was released in 2020.

The McClymonts have won 15 Golden Guitar Awards, two ARIA Awards, one APRA Award and two Mo’s.

Sam is also a presenter on the travel show Getaway and was host of The Farmer Wants A Wife.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dan Sultan (photo supplied by MSO)
Dan Sultan To Perform Second Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has announced a second show with Dan Sultan in July.

1 day ago
Florence + The Machine
Florence Welch Likely To Join Taylor Swift Tour

Florence Welch hinted she could pop up at one of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' shows in London.

5 days ago
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson Releases Surprise Live Album

Louis Tomlinson has dropped a surprise new album, ‘LIVE’.

5 days ago
Hayley Mary
Hayley Mary Premieres ‘One Last Drag’

Hayley Mary’s new song ‘One Last Drag’ was co-written with her husband, Johnny Took of DMA’s.

6 days ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Is Set To Tour With Taylor Swift

Hayley Williams is excited to be joining Taylor Swift on the road, following the release of her longtime pal’s 11th studio album.

6 days ago
The Weeknd Dawn FM
The Weeknd Officially Cancels Australian Tour Eight Months After Being Announced

The Weeknd Australia and New Zealand tour has been officially cancelled eight months after being announced and six months after being postponed in November, 2023.

7 days ago
Kid Cudi for Heatwave Festival
Kid Cudi and His Broken Foot

Kid Cudi has shared an update on his health after injuring his foot during his appearance at the Coachella Festival.

April 23, 2024