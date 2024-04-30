Country Star Sam McClymont Reveals Cancer Battle - Noise11.com

Sam McClymont of Australia’s country group The McClymonts, has revealed she is battling Triple Negative Breast Cancer at the age of 38.

On her socials, Sam posted an honest update of her health.

She wrote,

Last October, I found a lump. After initially being misdiagnosed, my life completely turned upside down 4 months later when I was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer at 38 years old. The world stopped suddenly, and everything that we thought 2024 would be came crashing to an almighty halt.

TNBC is the most aggressive form, with only 10-15% of breast cancers being triple negative. It has become my full-time job having treatment. It has begun with chemotherapy/immunotherapy, which in total will be 5 months, followed by surgery and then radiation. Sometimes, it feels like Groundhog Day when I find myself back at the hospital for my weekly chemo, blood tests and shots. Friends and family have been incredibly supportive as Ben, the boys, and I navigate our new routine. Feeling like I can’t be the mother and wife I want to be has been the hardest, as there are days I can’t get out of bed. I can’t be ‘Sam McClymont’ as I have cancelled all my work for the year, which also feels like losing a huge part of my identity. When I am feeling my lowest, I remind myself of something my oncologist told me: ‘Give me a year so you can have 50 more.’ It always gets me through. I know I will come out the other side of this, but it’s one step at a time.

Sam xx

The McClymonts are sisters Sam, Brooke and Mollie McClymont. The sister released their first EP in 2006 and first album ‘Chaos and Bright Lights’ in 2007. The most recent album ‘Mayhem To Madness’ was released in 2020.

The McClymonts have won 15 Golden Guitar Awards, two ARIA Awards, one APRA Award and two Mo’s.

Sam is also a presenter on the travel show Getaway and was host of The Farmer Wants A Wife.

