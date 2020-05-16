 Astrid Kirchherr, the First Beatles Photographer, Has Died At Age 81 - Noise11.com
Astrid Kirchherr, the First Beatles Photographer, Has Died At Age 81

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2020

in News

When the story of the early Beatles days is told Astrid Kirchherr is always part of the story.

Astrid got to know The Beatles when the band was residing in Hamburg around 1960. At the time The Beatles were a five-piece band. Pete Best was the drummer and Stuart Sutcliffe was the bass player.

Astrid dated Stuart. He died in 1962 at age 21 of a brain haemorrhage.

Astrid took a lot of early photos of The Beatles in Hamburg and remained in touch with the band. In 1968, she took the photograph of George Harrison used for his ‘Wonderwall’ album.

George Harrison Wonderwall Music photograph by Astrid Kirchherr

Astrid married and divorced twice. She did not have any children.

Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

