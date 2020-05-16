Astrid Kirchherr, the First Beatles Photographer, Has Died At Age 81

When the story of the early Beatles days is told Astrid Kirchherr is always part of the story.

Astrid got to know The Beatles when the band was residing in Hamburg around 1960. At the time The Beatles were a five-piece band. Pete Best was the drummer and Stuart Sutcliffe was the bass player.

Astrid dated Stuart. He died in 1962 at age 21 of a brain haemorrhage.

Astrid took a lot of early photos of The Beatles in Hamburg and remained in touch with the band. In 1968, she took the photograph of George Harrison used for his ‘Wonderwall’ album.

Astrid married and divorced twice. She did not have any children.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments