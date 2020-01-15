 Aussie All-Stars To Perform Live Soundtrack To Italian Cult Cinema Suspiria - Noise11.com
Hear My Eyes - Suspiria Supergroup

Hear My Eyes - Suspiria Supergroup

Aussie All-Stars To Perform Live Soundtrack To Italian Cult Cinema Suspiria

by Tim Cashmere on January 15, 2020

in News

Some of Melbourne’s best cult musicians are coming together to revive Goblin’s fantastically emotive, textural and gripping soundtrack to the Italian 1977 cult film Suspiria.

The show will be put on by production company Hear My Eyes, who have pulled off previous events like Girlhood with Sampa The Great providing the score, No Country For Old Men scored by Tropical Fuck Storm.

Suspiria is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all time. The original soundtrack was scored by masters of textural prog, Goblin. Like the film The Exorcist paired with composer Mike Oldfield in 1973, Goblin added an element of suspense through their tense, staccato melodies that became the defining sound for an entire genre of cinema.

An English-language remake of the film starring Tilda Swinton was released in 2018 with music by Thom Yorke. It received mixed reviews.

The band will be made up of:

Stu Mackenzie (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard) – Guitar, Bass, Various Instruments, Musical Director.
Leah Senior – Grand Piano, Vocals
Joey Walker (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard / Bullant) – Guitar, Bass, Electronic Instruments, Musical Director
Carolyn Schofield (Fia Fiell) – Synthesiser and Electronic Instruments
Michael Cavanagh (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard) – Timpani, Drum kit
Melbourne Chamber Choir – Gregorian Chants
Genevieve Fry (Cold Hands Warm Heart) – Harp

Suspiria is rated R18+ and will be presented in Italian with English subtitles.

Two shows will take place on Sunday, March 1 with a 4pm show and an 8pm show. Click here for tickets.

Check out Goblin performing Suspiria live in 1977:

Watch the original trailer here:

