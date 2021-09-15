Australia Has A New Music Festival Uncaged On The Way - Noise11.com

Australia is getting a new music festival in 2022. Uncaged will be an all-Australian and New Zealand artist festival.

Head of Silverback Touring, Danny Bazzi says of the festival, “the time was right to introduce a new summer festival, one which will appeal to a wide cross section of rock fans”.

The first artist announcement is anticipated on Wednesday 22 September.

Uncaged Festival:

Brisbane – Saturday 22 January 2022 – Showgrounds

Melbourne – Saturday 29 January 2022 – Coburg Velodrome

Sydney – Saturday 12 February 2022 – Olympic Park

