Australia Has A New Music Festival Uncaged On The Way - Noise11.com

Australia is getting a new music festival in 2022. Uncaged will be an all-Australian and New Zealand artist festival.
Head of Silverback Touring, Danny Bazzi says of the festival, “the time was right to introduce a new summer festival, one which will appeal to a wide cross section of rock fans”.
The first artist announcement is anticipated on Wednesday 22 September.
Uncaged Festival:
Brisbane – Saturday 22 January 2022 – Showgrounds
Melbourne – Saturday 29 January 2022 – Coburg Velodrome
Sydney – Saturday 12 February 2022 – Olympic Park
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook