 Australia Has A New Music Festival Uncaged On The Way - Noise11.com
Uncaged

Australia Has A New Music Festival Uncaged On The Way

by Noise11.com on September 15, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Australia is getting a new music festival in 2022. Uncaged will be an all-Australian and New Zealand artist festival.

Head of Silverback Touring, Danny Bazzi says of the festival, “the time was right to introduce a new summer festival, one which will appeal to a wide cross section of rock fans”.

The first artist announcement is anticipated on Wednesday 22 September.

Uncaged Festival:

Brisbane – Saturday 22 January 2022 – Showgrounds
Melbourne – Saturday 29 January 2022 – Coburg Velodrome
Sydney – Saturday 12 February 2022 – Olympic Park

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly Debuts Song About Eddie Betts ‘Every Step Of The Way’

Paul Kelly’s new song ‘Every Step Of The Way’ is about football player Eddie Betts.

5 hours ago
Bodyjar photo by Nick Manuell
New Bodyjar Song ‘Get Out of My Head’ Comes Complete With Lockdown Video by Bass Player

Veteran Melbourne punk rockers Bodyjar have a new song “Get Out of My Head”. The song is the first new music for Bodyjar since 2019.

7 hours ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Debuts ‘Before You Gotta Go’ Video

Courtney Barnett’s video for ‘Before You Gotta Go’ was filmed in various locations in New Zealand and Australia.

7 hours ago
Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman 200
Josh Homme Issued Restraining Order

Josh Homme's ex-wife Brody Dalle and their two sons have filed for a restraining order against the rock star.

3 days ago
The Hard-Ons with Tim Rogers photo by Michelle Young of Lantern Studio
Hard-Ons With Tim Rogers Debut ‘Lite As A Feather’ Video

Here is the video for the new Hard-Ons song ‘Lite As A Feather’ with Tim Rogers on vocals.

5 days ago
Middle Kids
Sydney’s Middle Kids To Begin North American Tour

Middle Kids out of Sydney are putting their North American base to good use with a tour about to begin across the USA and Canada.

5 days ago
Alma Zygier
Check Out Alma Zygier, The Daughter of Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier, And Her Debut Single

Alma Zygier has just released her first her first single ‘Go Home’ and it ain’t bad.

September 8, 2021