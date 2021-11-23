Australian Albums: Taylor Swift 'Red' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s redone fourth album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” debuts at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming her ninth chart-topping album in Australia.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” (Republic) becomes the 932nd No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 782nd for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the 32nd No.1 for 2021, the 568th to debut at No.1, the nineteenth for the record label Republic and Taylor’s ninth No.1, plus second (new #1) for this year after “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” went to No.1 for one week on April 19th, plus her fourth for this decade as she had two more in 2020 with “folklore” (4 weeks from 3rd of August) and “evermore” (4 weeks from 21st of December), which stayed at the for the first two weeks of 2021, thus her tally for this year now rises to four weeks. The new set also lands at No.1 in Ireland, England and New Zealand.

Taylor was the first act this decade to land three No.1, and now that expands to first act with four chart topping sets for this decade, while she has amassed ten overall weeks at No.1 so far this decade, keeping her atop the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Singles; 2020’s’, while Taylor now stands alone on another other listing; ‘Most No.1 Albums’ with her ninth No.1 set, now sitting outright fifth on that list, ahead now of Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters (8 #1’s) and just behind Bon Jovi and John Farnham (10 #1’s apiece), while ahead of her for ‘Female Acts with the Most No.1 Albums’ is Madonna on eleven, while Kylie is in third place on that list with seven.

Taylor Swift also increases her overall weeks at No.1 to 26 in total, moving her up to 17th (from 18th) on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021)’, breaking away from the four way tie previously held by Taylor alongside U2, The Rolling Stones and Savage Garden (all 25 weeks at No.1), and placing her just behind Skyhooks (27 weeks). Taylor’s original “Red” album spent three weeks at No.1 from October 29th, 2012, and for album titles with the word ‘Red’ in them, this new No.1 becomes the fifth appearance. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” becomes the 327th No.1 Album by an American artist to hit the top here, plus the 148th by a Solo Female Artist (local or overseas) and the 11th for 2021.

With Taylor also debuting at No.1 on the Singles Chart with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” this week, it becomes her fourth time that Taylor Swift has had a dual No.1 occupation, with her last being the on the 21st of December, 2020 for one week (“evermore” album and “Willow” song), then earlier in 2020 she achieved another single week stay on August 3rd, 2020 (“folklore” album and “Cardigan” track), while her first was last decade on December 1st, 2014 with “Blank Space” and “1989”, again for a single week. Taylor is now equal third on the list for ‘Most dual No.1 Singles 1965 to 2021′ behind The Beatles (14 times) and Eminem (6 times), and she now ties with ABBA (4 times), plus she pulls away from her tie with former 3x dual occupiers Madonna and Rod Stewart

After a single week at No.1 the new ABBA album “Voyage” drops down one spot to No.2, with this week marking the anniversary of their previous No.1 studio album debuting at the top in Australia; “Arrival”, which began an eight week reign from November 22nd, 1976, plus their UK No.1 Albums in “Super Trouper” (start of 9 weeks from Nov. 22nd, 1980) and their “Greatest Hits Vol.2” (4 weeks from Nov 19th, 1979). After which is another one place drop for a former No.1 album, Ed Sheeran’s “= (Equals)” moves down to No.3, but remains for a second week at the top in Canada.

The debut album for the group Silk Sonic comprising Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars enters at No.4 this week, called “An Evening with Silk Sonic”, it has this week also seen it’s second Top 10 single as the sets third issued single “Smokin’ Out the Window” leaps to No.8, while the other two singles from the album return to the Top 100 in “Leave the Door Open” (HP-10, TW-41) and “Skate” (HP-32, TW-86). This is followed by the third studio album and fourth Top 5 album for local artist Courtney Barnett called “Things Take Time, Take Time”, which follows on from “Tell Me How You Really Feel” (LP#2, HP-2, late May of 2018), her teaming with Kurt Vile named “Lotta Sea Lice” (HP-5, October of 2017) and her first issued album “Sometimes I Sit and Think, Sometimes I Just Sit” (LP#1, HP-4, late March, 2015).

The second of three Australian entries this week sees Sydney duo Flight Facilities land at No.6 with their second studio album “Forever”, which arrives seven years after their first set “Down to Earth” took off at No.3 in early November, 2014. After which returning to the chart at No.7 is the No.1 album from 53 weeks ago, “DISCO” by Kylie Minogue, expanded and renamed “Disco: Guest List Edition”, giving the set it’s overall third week within the Top 10, as it spent Nov. 16th and 23rd at No.1 and No.2 respectively in 2020. The new expanded edition features duets with Years & Years, Gloria Gaynor, Dua Lipa and Jessie Ware as well as a bunch of remixes and a third live disc, plus a separate “Disco: Extended Mixes” has also been issued.

The sixth and final Top 10 debut this week occurs at No.8 as the first ‘Greatest Hits’ collection for British girl group Little Mix called “Between Us” becomes their seventh Top 10 placement in Australia, as all six of their studio albums have landed between No.2 and No.10 upon entry. As Olivia Rodrigo sees her half-year chart run (26 wks) occur this week with her debut set “SOUR”, the album falls to it’s lowest chart position, down five spots to No.9, but it does score the crown this week for ‘Longest Running Top 10 entry’, after which is a six place slide to No.10 (and it’s lowest position also) for Doja Cat and “Planet Her”, logging its 21st week upon the chart and within the Top 10.

UP:

TOP 20: Adele rises back up two spots to No.11 with her third set “25”, ahead of her fourth album which dropped on Friday (Nov 19th), after which is a fifty-one place rebound to No.13 for the 30th Anniversary remastered and expanded Nirvana album “Nevermind”, which had returned to the chart at No.37 initially on October 11th. Taylor Swift has nine albums within the Top 100 this week, and with her “Red” redo taking the top spot, her last ‘Taylor’s Version’ set issued in “Fearless” rebounds back up the chart twenty-four spots to No.18.

TOP 30: Once again in the Top 30, it’s only Adele and Taylor climbing, with “21” for Adele back up five to No.23, while Taylor has three sets rising; “folklore” (25 to No.24), “1989” (31 to No.25) and “Lover” (36 to No.28). On hold this week are both Luke Combs albums, as he sees a new single debuting within the Top 100 this week called “Doin’ This” (TW-91), with “What You See is What You Get” stable at No.29…

TOP 40: …and his first set “This One’s for You” doesn’t budge from No.37. A repackaged tenth anniversary edition of The Wombats album “This Modern Glitch” (HP-2, May 2011) makes its return to the chart at No.32 this week.

TOP 50: With a re-screening of the Michael Hutchence biopic ‘Mystify’ this past week on TV, the INXS “Very Best of” rebounds back up twelve places to No.41, followed by another Taylor climbing album in “Reputation” which is back up five spots to No.43. Bruno Mars’ side project Silk Sonic’s debut at No.4 helps his album “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” to rise back up and land at No.50 this week.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Three of the six Top 10 dropouts land within the Top 20 this week, starting with “Certified Lover Boy” by Drake (HP-1×3, WI10-10), down six to No.12, “Justice” by Justin Bieber (9 to No.14, HP-1×3, WI10-24) and “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa (8 to No.15, HP-1×2, WI10-55). The Weeknd’s collection “The Highlights” falls five to No.16 and the second Billie Eilish album “Happier Than Ever” drops eight places to No.20.

TOP 30: The fourth Top 10 dropout is the recent No.1 for Rufus du Sol and “Surrender” (HP-1×1, WI10-3), which falls fourteen places to land at No.21, followed by a seven place fall to No.22 for “Montero” by Lil’ Nas X. Ed Sheeran and his third set “÷ (Divide)” falls eight places to No.27, while Elton John’s “Diamonds” collection falls nine spots to No.30…

TOP 40: … plus Elton’s latest studio album “The Lockdown Sessions” (HP-2, WI10-2) plummets twenty-eight spots to No.38 this week, while there are ten place falls into the Top 40 for the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection” (23 to No.33) and the debut Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” (24 to No.34), which after 138 weeks of charting is now outside of the Top 30 for the first time in it’s long chart run. Taylor’s only dropping album (within the Top 50) is “evermore”, which declines two spots to No.40.

TOP 50: Lewis Capaldi is down four to No.45, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” set falls five to No.49, while the latest Coldplay album “Music of the Spheres” tumbles down fifteen chart rungs to No.48. Last week’s No.3 entry for Radiohead’s “Kid A Mnesia” set leaves the Top 100 from No.3, as too does new entries last week for Bullet for My Valentine (#17), Hockey Dad (#22), Springtime (#34) and Snail Mail (#35).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #26 (LP#4) – Crawler by Idles (Partisan Records) is the fourth album and second chart for the British rock band from Bristol, who charted last year with “Ultra Mono” (HP-7, Oct. 2020).

* #39 (LP#32) – The Tears of Hercules by Rod Stewart (Rhino/Warner) is the 32nd studio album for the UK singer, which is his first new material in just over three years, as he last charted with “Blood Red Roses” (HP-15, October 2018), and if this album doesn’t climb any higher next week, this new set will become his lowest placed studio album within the Top 50, with his previous lowest charted album being 1984’s “Camouflage” which made it to No.34.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 12th to the 18th of November, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



