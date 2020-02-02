Australian Charts: Billie Eilish Album Is Back At No 1

Thanks to a slew of Grammy Awards this past week, the debut album for Billie Eilish called “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” reclaims the No.1 spot in Australia for an eighth overall week at the ARIA Albums summit.

“When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” jumps back up four places to land at No.1 for an eighth non-consecutive week having first debuted at the top on the 8th of April, 2019, holding for a second week afterwards, and then single weeks on the 29th of April, 3rd of June, 17th of June, 1st of July and finally the 15th of July, 2019. It was originally the 845th No.1 album in Australia (1965 to 2019) and the 696th for ARIA (1983 to 2019), while its now the second album for 2020 to return to the top spot, as Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” did so in the first week of the year. Also last week we saw two back-to-back Interscope artists in Selena Gomez and Eminem take over from each other, well that extends to three b2b this week, as Billie Eilish is also an Interscope artist, a first for the record company on the Aussie charts too.

The return to the top for Billie Ellish is due to two major factors in her single “Bad Guy” (TW-24 to No.3) scoring the Triple J Hottest 100 No.1 spot for their 2019 countdown, aired last weekend during our Australian Day Long Weekend, and then a few days later she won multiple Grammy awards for her song and debut album including ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’, ‘Best New Artist’, ‘Best Engineer’ and ‘Producer of the Year’, those last two awards she shared with her brother Finneas O’Connell. And with her winning the four major awards (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist) she became the first artist since 1981 when Christopher Cross took out all of those awards, and she also became the youngest artist at the age of 18 to have achieved this feat too.

After a single week at the top the latest Eminem album “Music to Be Murdered by” is down a spot to No.2, while it debuted at the summit in both America and Canada this week, while a third former-No.1 album occurs at No.3 with the second Harry Styles set “Fine Line” climbing back up one spot to No.3. Elton John’s national farewell tour again helps his collection of hits “Diamonds” to rise up two places to No.4, while last weeks second highest new entry in “Manic” for Halsey is down three places to No.5.

Last week Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” set was up a spot to No.7, this week it again moves up one place to No.6, while Ed Sheeran rebounds three places to No.7 with his fourth album and duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project”. The “Frozen 2′ soundtrack is stable at No.9 and returning to the Top 10, up one spot to No.10 after two weeks out of the ten of sitting at No.11, its the Tones and I debut EP “The Kids are Coming” for a twentieth overall week within the Top 10.

The highest new entry this week at No.8 is “Hotspot”, the fourteenth studio album for the UK duo Pet Shop Boys, whose first No.1 hit in the UK “West End Girls” was sitting at the top of their charts this time in 1986, the song later becoming a No.5 single here, while next week in 1986 they were about to make their first chart entry here with the single “Opportunities” (HP-63, entry 10-Feb-1986). The new album “Hotspot” becomes their sixth Top 10 album in Australia since their debut set “Please” peaked at No.10 in 1986 (4 studios and 2 GH’s), while their last T10 entry was with their sixth album “Bilingual” (HP-3, Sept., 1996), thus making this their first Top 10 entry this century in Australia, while the new set also came in at No.3 in their native England (as well as in Scotland and Germany), and has been preceded by the singles “Dreamland” with Years & Years, “Burning the Heather” and their latest dance classic “Monkey Business”.

UP:

* The Cold Chisel collection “Best of-All for You” rises two places to No.12 thanks to their ongoing national tour for their new album “Blood Moon” (TW-17 to No.24).

* With Billie Eilish winning multiple Grammy’s this past week, her older EP “Don’t Smile at Me” jumps back up seven places to No.18.

* G Flip scored a No.6 placing on this years Triple J countdown with “Drink Too Much”, which helps pull her album “About Us” back up sixteen spots to land at No.23.

* Further climbing best of sets this week are for INXS (35 to No.26, their “Kick” album returns at No.95), Eminem (43 to No.37), Maroon 5 (40 to No.39), Australian Crawl (returns at No.52), Green Day (stable at No.69), Jason DeRulo (79 to No.75), The Killers (87 to No.84), John Farnham (re-entry at No.86) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (95 to No.94).

* Another JJJ winner in Thelma Plum scores her first singles chart entry this week with the title track from her debut album “Better in Blak”, the set leaping up this week forty-three places to No.31.

* Tyler, the Creator won a Grammy this past week for ‘Rap Album of the Year’ for his set “Igor”, which rebounds eleven spots this week to No.40.

* Further Triple J winners to see their albums rise this week are The Hilltop Hoods with “The Great Expanse” (52 to No.44) and Ruel with his EP “Free Time” (78 to No.45), who scored three songs within the J100 for 2019 in “Free Time” (#49), “Face to Face” (#38) and “Painkiller” (#22).

* The only climbing soundtrack this week is for ‘A Star is Born’ for Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, up two places to No.46, the set winning a Grammy for ‘Best Compilation/Soundtrack’.

* Post Malone climbs back up four places to No.50 with his first set “Stoney”.

* Juice WRLD moves back up three places this week with both of his entries in “Goodbye and Good Riddance” (58 to No.55) and “Death Race for Love” (68 to No.65).

* As Doja Cat scores her first Top 50 placing this week with her latest single “Say So” (TW-47), her album “Hot Pink” is back up five places to No.57.

* With two songs from the Triple J compilation “Like a Version Vol.15” making their EOY listing (and two more unreleased ‘Like a Version’s’ making it too), the double album jumps back up twenty places to No.61.

* New Zealand artist Benee scored three JJJ entries, the No.19 spot with her song “Glitter”, “Evil Spider” (#51) and “Find an Island” (#25, from her second EP “Stella & Steve”) on the countdown this past week, which all has helped her first EP “Fire on Marzz” (former peak of No.75) to return to the chart at a new peak of No.71.

* Local rapper ChillinIT issued his second album “The Octagon” on Friday, while this week his first set “Women, Weed & Wordplay” jumps back up fourteen spots to No.79.

* Tool won a Grammy this past week for ‘Best Metal Performance’ for the 15 minute long song “7empest”, taken from their most recent album “Fear Inoculum” which returns this week at No.88.

* The Sticky Fingers album “Caress Your Soul” rebound six places to No.92 and is newly certified as ▲Platinum in sales now.

* The final returning albums for the week are “The Eminem Show” (#93) and “Love Monster” for Amy Shark (#97).

DOWN:

* Two albums drop out of the Top 10 this week, last weeks No.3 entry for Mac Miller and “Circles” (HP-3, WI10-1) which falls down eight spots to No.11, followed by “Rare” by Selena Gomez (HP-1×1, WI10-2) dropping down five places to No.13.

* Taylor Swift drops down with all three of her entries in “Lover” (12 to No.15), “1989” (55 to No.59) and “Reputation” (75 to No.83).

* The Chainsmokers album “World War Joy” falls down six spots to No.27.

* Lizzo won a few Grammy Awards this week for ‘Best Traditional R&B Performance’ and ‘Best Urban Contemporary Album’ for her set “Cuz I Love You”, which here is down four spots to No.34.

* Roddy Ricch peaked at No.29 last week with “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”, as this week it drops back down seven places to No.36.

* The self-titled JACKBOYS album is this week down eleven spots to No.43.

* The Teskey Brothers’ “Run Home Slow” set also drops eleven places, down to No.47.

* Rapper DaBaby and his set “Kirk” leaves the Top 50 by falling down eight spots to No.53.

* Shawn Mendes’ self-titled fourth album tumbles fifteen places to No.56.

* Khalid’s debut set “American Teen” drops ten places to land at No.60.

* Falling best of sets this week are for The Wiggles (57 to No.62), Foo Fighters (73 to No.90) and Queen (82 to No.99).

* After a new albums entry surge last week, the previous Eminem album “Kamikaze” is this week back down twenty-two places to No.66.

* The second and final new certified album this week is for the P!nk set “Hurts 2B Human”, which is now ▲Platinum in sales and down seven spots to No.67.

* Coldplay’s “Everyday Life” falls down seventeen places to No.73.

* Another album falling twenty places is this weeks dropping-from-No.1 album in 2016, “25” by Adele, which is down this week to No.87, while her second album “21” made its first appearance at No.1 in both New Zealand and England this past week in 2011, that album this week is down two spots to No.96.

* The re-issued EP for Magic Dirt in “Life Was Better” is this weeks highest and only Top 50 dropout, leaving the entire Top 100 from last weeks No.26 position. While further debuts from last week to also leave are for Aleyce Simmonds, Feeding/Ear and Little Big Town.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #78 (S’tk) – The Witcher: Season 1 TV Soundtrack by Sonya Belousova & Giona Astinelli, is the musical score from the recently released first season of the Henry Cavill starring TV series about an ancient monster catcher for hire called ‘The Witcher’.

