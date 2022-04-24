Australian Charts: Dua Lipa 'Future Nostalgia' Is Back At Number One - Noise11.com

Thanks to a quiet release week, and a limited edition Vinyl issued, the second Dua Lipa album “Future Nostalgia” rebounds back to No.1 for a third stay in three years.

“Future Nostalgia” (Warner UK) was the 876th No.1 Album in Australia when it first hit the top just over two years ago on April 20th, 2020, then when the album won it’s Grammy Award’s the following March it went back to the top for another single week on March 22nd, 2021. Now thanks to a Vinyl edition issued last week, which helps to make it the No.1 selling vinyl album this week, the set jumps back up to No.1 from last weeks No.11, making it the second album in 2022 to return to the top spot from outside of the Top 10, the other was Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell” on January 31st, after his passing (albeit, the album returned to the Top 100 at No.1, another unique chart feat).

The Dua Lipa album has not been any lower on the charts than No.31 (16-Nov-20) and is now logging it’s 62nd week within the Top 10, but only it’s seventh week inside the Top 10 during 2022, while the album creates a new chart feat in it becomes the first album by a Solo Female Artist to hit the No.1 spot in three separate years, 2020-21-22, in Australia, while the record holder for ‘Consecutive Years at No.1’ goes to another Warner label artist in Michael Buble with his “Christmas” set hitting the top spot in 2011-12-13-14, BUT his album dropped out of the chart after each seasonal run, thus Dua Lipa becomes the first act to hit the No.1 spot in three separate years WITHOUT leaving the chart. Also “Future Nostalgia” could return again to the top when she tours here in November of this year (she’s currently touring the UK at the moment where the album has jumped #28 to No.16 this week). Dua’s album also becomes the third album this decade to go back to the top for a third time, the other two were “Justice” for Justin Bieber and “SOUR” Olivia Rodrigo (both in 2021).

Olivia’s album remains here at No.2 this week, with the “SOUR” (#7 vinyl) set remaining at No.1 in New Zealand for a second consecutive week (14th week overall), while her album also reclaims the top spot in Canada for a ninth week (last at the top there on July 26th, 2021). Another former No.1 in the Harry Styles set “Fine Line” (#8 vinyl) jumps back up six spots to land at No.3 after his Coachella performances were streamed worldwide this past week, plus his new album is only a few weeks away.

The second and third non-movers within the Top 10 this week are Doja Cat at No.4 with “Planet Her” and “Ed Sheeran’s reclaimed Irish No.1 Album this week “= (Equals)” at No.6, while in-between those two is The Weeknd collection “The Highlights”, up two spots to No.5. The ‘Encanto’ soundtrack drops back down two spots to No.7, followed by a five place dive to No.8 for the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest set “Unlimited Love” (#15 vinyl).

The two other Top 10 returning albums are Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” set (#13 vinyl), up eight places to No.9 and spending it’s sixty-fifth accumulated week within the Top 10 (6 weeks for ARIA, 59 weeks during it’s original Kent/AMR run in 1977-78), and it’s first Top 10 berth for 2022, having last been within the ten at No.10 on April 12th, 2021 (54 weeks ago). Jumping back into the Top 100 thanks to it’s vinyl being issued recently is the Tyler, the Creator album “Call Me if You Get Lost”, which returns to the chart at No.10 giving it a third overall week within the Top 10, it’s first two were upon entry on July 5th, 2021 and it’s following week #2 and #4, while it’s the No.2 selling vinyl album this week.

UP:

Eight of the 11-20 Albums rise back up this week, three of them best of collections from Eminem (15 to No.12), Maroon 5 (16 to No.14, third time at the peak of No.14) and Elton John (24 to No.19). Taylor’s redone “Red” is up three to No.16, Harry Styles’ debut self-titled set rebounds fifteen places to No.17 (#12 vinyl) and both Billie Eilish albums are lodged within the Top 20, her first set up five to No.18 and her second moves back up two spots to No.20.

Luke Combs has announced his third album “Growin’ Up” is coming out on June 24th, and he issued a new single on Friday called “Tomorrow Me”, which could be why both of his first two albums rise this week to sit back-to-back, with his second set “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” up six to No.22 and “This One’s For You” jumps up eight places to No.23.

All four of Taylor Swift’s Top 50 entries rise this week, with “1989” up four to No.26, followed by “folklore” (#16 vinyl) moving two spots to No.27 and then her “Lover” rebounds two places to No.40. Adele’s third album is called “25”, while her fourth is named “30”, but “30” is stuck at No.25 for a third consecutive week, after which two albums rebound six places each, “Certified Lover Boy” for Drake and “After Hours” for The Weeknd to No.28 and No.29 respectively.

Further ‘Best of’ collections to rise this week are by Cold Chisel (45 to No.32), INXS (39 to No.35), Bon Jovi (49 to No.46, logging it’s seventh {accumulated} year within the Top 100; 364 weeks) and Green Day (48 to No.47).

Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album rises back up three spots to No.34, with the Queen biopic soundtrack for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ rebounding nineteen places this week to land at No.38. Dua Lipa’s self titled first set also rises back up the chart this week, climbing four places to No.39, while this week’s No.2 U.S. Album for Morgan Wallen and “Dangerous: The Double Album” is here back up eleven places to No.44. Two further albums returning to the Top 50 and climbing seven places apiece, are “Live in Buenos Aires” for Coldplay (52 to No.45, only it’s seventh week within the Top 50) and Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” (56 to No.49). Kendrick Lamar also announced a new album coming out soon called “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” which is due on May 13th, his first new studio album in five years and first new material since his ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack in early 2018, and for this week his “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” (#18 vinyl) set is back up two places to No.48.

DOWN:

The three albums which leave the Top 10 this week are “Mainstream Sellout” by Machine Gun Kelly (HP-1×1, WI10-3), which falls twenty-one spots to No.31, while the other two departures fall into the lower fifty this week, last weeks No.1 self-titled entry for Wet Leg and No.8’s debut for Short Stack called “Maybe There’s No Heaven”.

The only album declining within the Top 20 is Justin Bieber’s “Justice”, down two spots to No.15, after which the next drop occurs for the latest Weeknd album “Dawn FM’, down four spots to No.24 and then the Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” set is also down four places, landing at No.30.

Michael Buble’s “Higher” album halves it’s position from last week, falling eighteen places to No.36, with the three last dropping albums being “Igor” for Tyler, the Creator (40 to No.41, #11 vinyl), the ‘Sing 2’ soundtrack (41 to No.42) and ArrDee’s mixtape “Pier Pressure” falls six spots to No.50. Further big falls from last week’s Top 50 were for Tool (#12), Camila Cabello (#27) and Jack Harlow (#36).

NEW ENTRY:

* #11 – (LP#4) – Wild by Kirsty Lee Akers (Rider Records/Social Family) is the fourth studio album for the local female country singer who sees her new album take out the No.1 spot on the ARIA Country Albums Chart this week. This new entry also becomes her highest charted and second Top 50 album, as her last album from early August of 2018 called “Under My Skin” debuted and peaked at No.29.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 15th to the 21st of April, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

