Australian Charts: Dune Rats ‘Hurry Up And Wait’ Debuts At No 1

Local Australian rock band Dune Rats see their third studio album called “Hurry Up and Wait” becomes their second successive No.1 album, as it debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums chart this week.

“Hurry Up and Wait” (Ratbag Records/BMG via Warner) for Dune Rats becomes the 867th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 717th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 506th to debut at No.1 (1976 to 2020) and the second for the bands label Ratbag Records and their second also, as this week three years ago (13th of Feb., 2017) they debuted at No.1 with their second album “The Kids Will Know it’s Bullshit” (1 week only).

This is the first time that both of the words ‘Hurry’ and ‘Wait’ have appeared in a No.1 album title, while it’s the third for an ‘Up’ after “Waking Up the Neighbours” for Bryan Adams (4 weeks from 20th of Oct., 1991), “Up” for Shania Twain (1 week on 25th of Nov., 2002) and the last was for One Direction with “Up All Night” (5 weeks from 9th of April, 2012), meaning that one ‘Up’ has been at No.1 for the past four decades, 1990’s, 2000’s, 2010’s and now the 2020’s.

The new No.1 album for local act Dune Rats is now the 237th chart-topping album for an Aussie act (solo, duo, group, male or female) and the first for this year and decade, with the last local act being only seven weeks ago for Cold Chisel (16th of Dec., 2019). Plus this is also the 382nd No.1 album for a group, whether local or overseas, and again the first for a group since Cold Chisel last mid-December. It’s also the bands third overall chart entry as their self-titled debut set made it to No.22 in 2014.

It’s a 1-2 debut for local Australian acts at the top of the charts this week, as Sydney rapper born Blake James Turnell sees his second album, under his moniker ChillinIT, called “The Octagon” enter at No.2, which in turn becomes his first Top 10 placing as his debut set “Women, Weed & Wordplay” managed to climb to a peak of No.18 and is this week sitting at No.79 in its 56th week within the Top 100.

Eminem’s “Music to Be Murdered By” is down one spot to No.3 this week, while it holds for a second week at the top in Canada, with last weeks Grammy-winning Album of 2019 in the Billie Eilish debut set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” is this week down three places to land at No.4 after a single week back at the top of the charts last week.

Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” set drops down two places to No.5, while his former One Direction band mate Louis Tomlinson sees his debut solo album called “Walls” come in at No.6 this week, becoming the fourth of the five members to land a Top 10 album with their first post-band release, unfortunately Liam Payne’s “LP#1” which came out late last year is the only one from the band to NOT land a Top 10 entry for their album, his set debuted and peaked at No.50.

Thanks to a new documentary called “Miss Americana” being issued on Netflix at the end of January, the latest Taylor Swift album (which the doco focuses on her recording of) “Lover” jumps back up eight places to No.7 for a sixteenth week within the Top 10, after which are dropping albums in “Hollywood’s Bleeding” for Post Malone (6 to No.8), “Manic” by Halsey (5 to No.9) and the Ed Sheeran duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project” (7 to No.10).

UP:

* With a second Top 10 single from the album occurring this week, the Lewis Capaldi debut album “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” is back up one spot to No.15.

* James Blunt was in the country for a quick promo tour this past week, talking about his November 2020 national tour, and this has helped his current album “Once Upon a Mind” to return to the chart this week at No.20.

* After her many Grammy wins last week the Lizzo album “Cuz I Love You” (HP-19) is back up thirteen places to just below her former peak, to No.21.

* The two older Taylor Swift albums also jump back up the charts this week thanks to her new doco, with “1989” up twenty-eight places to No.31 and her sixth set “Reputation” blasting back up fifty-one spots to land just behind at No.32.

* The NF album “The Search” surges back up sixteen places to No.42.

* With her first Top 50 single locally, the Doja Cat parent album “Hot Pink” is up twelve spots to No.45.

* Ziggy Alberts issued the new track “Together” recently, hopefully from a forthcoming album, as his third set “Laps Around the Sun” is this week back up six spots to No.58.

* Michael Buble started his 2020 national tour in Brisbane this past week, and his last studio set “Love” returns to the chart this week at No.60, with the tour finishing in Perth on the 21st of this month.

* Last week the Benee EP “Fire on Marzz” return to the chart at a new peak of No.71, while this week it jumps up ten places to land at a new peak of No.61.

* Alanis Morissette just announced she will be playing shows at Bluefest in Bryon Bay along with side shows in both Melbourne and Sydney for her 25th Anniversary “Jagged Little Pill” world tour, with that album back in at No.96 this week.

* The fourth and final returning album of the week occurs at No.98 as The Weeknd brings back a second older set in “Beauty Behind the Madness” to join his previous album “Starboy” (TW-86).

DOWN:

* There are four albums leaving the Top 10 this week, first of which is the Elton John “Diamonds” collection (HP-3×4, WI10-23a, 4 to No.11, tour finished Jan. 31st) followed by the Tones and I EP “The Kids are Coming” (HP-2, WI10-20a, 10 to No.12) after which is the soundtrack for ‘Frozen 2’ (HP-2, WI10-8, 9 to No.14), while last weeks highest new entry for the Pet Shop Boys and “Hotspot” (HP-8, WI10-1) is this week biggest plummeting set, down a massive seventy-three places to No.81.

* Cold Chisel’s “Best of-All for You” set drops five places to No.17, with other sliding collections being for Paul Kelly (19 to No.33), INXS (26 to No.38) {all post-Australian Day climbing sets}, Eminem (37 to No.46), Maroon 5 (39 to No.51), Green Day (69 to No.74, will most likely rise next week as their Friday issued new studio album will chart next week), Jason DeRulo (75 to No.82), Foo Fighters (90 to No.91), The Killers (84 to No.92) and the highest dropout is from No.52 and the “Greatest Hits” for Australian Crawl.

* Mac Miller’s “Circles” album drops down twelve places to No.23 this week.

* The Selena Gomez “Rare” set falls down twelve also, landing at No.25.

* Stormzy dips down five places to No.27 with “Heavy is the Head”.

* Both of the older Post Malone albums each drop down five places this week in “Beerbongs & Bentleys” (25 to No.30) and “Stoney” (50 to No.55).

* There are also equal-five-place drops for the two Khalid entries in “Free Spirit” (29 to No.34) and “American Teen” (60 to No.65).

* The Chainsmokers album “World War Joy” drops down eight spots No.35.

* Falling soundtracks apart from ‘Frozen 2’ this week are for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (32 to No.36), ‘The Greatest Showman’ (35 to No.43), ‘Frozen’ (51 to No.63), ‘A Star is Born’ (46 to No.64, the No.1 album this week last year thanks to it’s Oscar wins), ‘Moana’ (74 to No.84) and departing after one week is ‘The Witcher’ TV soundtrack from No.78.

* G Flip drops back down sixteen spots to No.39 with her album “About Us”.

* Returning to the No.1 spot in America for the third non-consecutive week is the Roddy Ricch album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”, which here is down four spots to No.40.

* Thelma Plum shot back to No.31 last weeks thanks her JJJ placings for her album “Better in Blak” which this week is down eighteen spots to No.49.

* The Fleetwood Mac set “Rumours” falls down eleven spots to No.52.

* There’s a ten place slide to No.53 for the self-titled JACKBOYS album, while band-member Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” is down six places and right behind it at No.54.

* Ed Sheeran’s “x (Multiply)” album falls down thirteen chart rungs to No.62.

* The two Juice WRLD entries both decline this week with “Goodbye & Good Riddance” dropping eleven spots to No.66 and “Death Race for Love” dipping only six places to No.71.

* The Teskey Brothers drop down twenty places to No.67 with “Run Home Slowly”.

* There’s an almost fifty place plummet to No.73 for the Cold Chisel set “Blood Moon” (down 49 spots).

* The Hilltop Hoods also dive, down a massive thirty-three spots to No.77 with “The Great Expanse” which leapfrogs over their “Walking… Drinking.. Restrung” album, which is down seven to No.75.

* After the Triple J Hottest 100 is now done for 2020, their “Like a Version Vol.15” set dives back down seventeen spots this week to No.78.

* Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” set drops down twenty-nine places to No.83 now that his national tour finished up last week (Jan. 31st).

* Jax Jones’ “Snacks (Supersize) falls down eleven places to No.87.

* Guns N’ Roses 1988 set “Appetite for Destruction” tumbles down twenty-three spots to No.95.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (LP#3) – Treat Myself by Meghan Trainor is the third studio album for the American female solo singer, after her first set “Title” (No.1 for two broken weeks in early 2015) and “Thank You” (HP-3, late May 2016), with only one of the three so far issued singles from the new album to chart yet, with “No Excuses” hitting No.60 in March 2018, while other digital chart entries have been “All the Ways” (HP-44, 2nd of July, 2018) and “Workin’ on it” (HP-43, 18th of Nov., 2019).

* #26 (LP#4) – High Road by Kesha is the fourth album and entry for the U.S. pop singer, whose first set “Animal” reached No.4 in early 2010, then her follow-up “Warrior” reached No.12 in late 2012, with her last set being “Rainbow” which made it to No.3 in August 2017, with this new album having so far charted the track “Raising Hell”, which only hit the digital singles chart at No.41 (4th of Nov., 2019).

* #44 (LP#14) – Shake the Snow Globe by Russ is the third major release and overall fourteenth studio album for the U.S. rapper born Russell James Vitale, and this is now his third albums chart entry in Australia after “There’s Really a Wolf” (HP-54, 2017) and his highest charted entry so far in “Zoo” (HP-43, September, 2018).

* #69 (LP#13) – Funeral by Lil’ Wayne is now the seventh Top 100 entry in Australia for the U.S. rapper and producer, whose last set “Tha Carter V” became his second Top 10 album in Australia, while this new set features guest acts such as Big Sean, Lil’ Baby, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, XXXTentacion and The-Dream among the tracks.

* #80 (GH#5) – Islands – Essential Einaudi by Ludovico Einaudi is an Italian born and based piano performer and composer who has mostly done work for soundtracks such as 2002’s TV mini-series ‘Doctor Zhivago’, the many incarnations of ‘This is England’ films and TV shows, the Clint Eastwood directed ‘J. Edgar’ and the Russell Crowe film ‘The Water Diviner’. This is his first chart entry in Australia, and charts thanks to its promotion on SBS.

