Australian Charts: Future - I Never Liked You Is No 1 - Noise11.com

The ninth studio album for U.S. rapper Future called “I Never Liked You” becomes his first No.1 Album in Australia this week.

“I Never Liked You” (Epic) becomes the 946th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 797th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 582nd to debut at No.1, the 15th chart-topping album for 2022 and the 35th for the record label Epic and their second for 2022 after their first (from 1978) returned in late January for Meat Loaf with “Bat Out of Hell”.

This is the third week in a row where someone’s ‘Future’ was in the top two, with Daniel Johns’ “FutureNever” coming in at No.2 last week, and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” returning for a third berth at the top two weeks prior, while the last rapper at No.1 locally was from Huskii on February 21st with his debut album “Antihero”. Future has now racked up nine Album Chart entries (6 studio albums, 3 collaboration mixtapes), while this new entry is now his second Top 10 entry after his collaborative mixtape with Drake called “What a Time to Be Alive” debuted and peaked at No.4 in late September, 2015.

This is the third No.1 album with the word ‘never’ in it’s title after Juice WLRD and “Legends Never Die” (1 week on July 27th, 2020) and The Black Eyed Peas’ “The E.N.D. (The Energy Never Dies)” (3 weeks from June 15th, 2009). It’s also the 16th ‘you’ but the first ever ‘liked’ although there have been several ‘like’ albums in the past, but never an expanded ‘liked’.

The new No.1 Album here has also debuted at the top in New Zealand and Lithuania, No.2 in England and The Netherlands, No.5 in Norway and No.6 in Ireland, while here it becomes the 331st No.1 for an American Artist (solo male or female, duo or group) (the fifth for 2022), the 270th by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas) (the sixth for 2022), while Future becomes the 163rd American Artist to hit the top here and he also becomes the 55th Solo U.S. Male Act to hit No.1 in Australia.

Olivia Rodrigo is back up one spot to No.2 with her debut album “SOUR” (#15 vinyl), which is only two weeks shy of it’s one-year anniversary, after which is the second and final Top 10 entry, debuting at No.3 is the eighth studio album for German NDH act Rammstein called “Zeit” (Time) (#11 vinyl), becoming their highest charted album in Australia and now their fifth Top 10 Album, with their self-titled late May 2019 album being their last entry and previous highest at No.5. Their new album has landed at No.1 in their home country of Germany along with The Netherlands, France, Norway, Scotland and Sweden plus a No.3 entry in England.

Harry Styles and his second set “Fine Line” (#6 vinyl) remains the only non-mover within the Top 10 this week, stable at No.4, followed by a twenty-nine place rebound to No.5 for the fourth Adele album “30”, with two factors helping it to leap back up this week, one is Mother’s Day in Australia this weekend, while during the past week her ‘Live in London’ TV special was screened here, plus her two older albums “25” and “21” jump back up into the Top 40.

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” and Ed Sheeran’s “= (Equals)” are both down one spot each to No.6 and No.7 respectively, while Doja Cat sees her album crack ▲Platinum in sales this week (it went Gold on Nov 15th, 2021). The Weeknd’s latest studio album “Dawn FM” was issued on vinyl last week and it is the new No.1 selling vinyl album this week, which helps his set to rebound twenty-two spots this week to land at No.8, which is followed by his other Top 10 entry “The Highlights”, which drops two places to No.9. Returning to the ten at No.10, up three spots from last week, is Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” (#10 vinyl), clocking up it’s 63rd week within the top 10.

UP:

Eminem’s and Maroon 5’s best of sets climb back up to No.14 and No.16 respectively, while new entries recently for Justin Bieber (#28 this week) and The Kid Laroi (#4 this and last week) see their albums rise back up to No.15 and No.18 respectively, while Kid Laroi also won the APRA ‘Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year’ this past week and he starts his national tour at the end of this month.

Luke Combs issued another new track called “Tomorrow Me” from his June 24th due third album “Growin’ Up” two weeks ago, and his older albums again rebound this week, with “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” back up seven spots to No.20 while his first set “This One’s for You” rebounds eight places to No.24. Taylor Swift issued the song “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” on Friday from her upcoming updated “1989”, while the original album rises back up eight places this week to No.23, plus she also rises with her “Lover” (44 to No.40) and also returns to the Top 50 at No.50 with her “Reputation” (up six spots).

Adele’s third album “25” rebounds twenty-two spots to it’s name-sake of No.25 this week, only it’s third time at it’s title-position, the other two were on September 18th, 2017 and the first was the 7th of November, 2016, plus she also makes a sixty-three place jump back up to No.35 with her second set “21” (see the Top 10 above for the explanation of her rises).

The only two other climbing best of sets this week are for Elton John (29 to No.26) and Foo Fighters (up one spot to No.42), while Drake has a six place rise to No.27 with his “Certified Lover Boy” album, with five place rises for both “After Hours” by The Weeknd and “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” by Pop Smoke to No.31 and No.32 respectively.

Norah Jones’ debut 2002 album “Come Away With Me” (#18 vinyl) returns to the Top 100 at No.36 thanks to a vinyl sales surge, while Lewis Capaldi’s debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” races back up the chart twenty-three spots to land at No.37, with three further lower fifty returns this week being for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack (55 to No.39), Michael Buble’s “Higher” (74 to No.43, thanks to Mother’s Day) and returning judge on ‘The Voice’ Guy Sebastian sees his last studio album “T.R.U.T.H.” jump back up twenty-five spots to No.48.

DOWN:

Leaving the Top 10 this week are five albums, with last week’s top two entries leaving in “Obsidian” (#1) for Northlane down thirty-two places to No.33 and Daniel Johns’ “FutureNever” (#2) falling nine places to No.11. The self-titled debut album for Harry Styles (HP-1, WI10-7a) falls back down three to No.12, as too does the ‘Encanto’ (HP-1, WI10-17) soundtrack, to No.13; it’s first week outside of the Top 10 since it debut at No.29 in the first week of the year (Jan 3rd). The fifth and final dropout was last week’s No.8 entry for local act Ocean Grove with “Up in the Air Forever”, which falls into the lower fifty this week.

The only other Top 20 album which drops is the debut Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep…”, which declines four spots to No.19, while her second set “Happier Than Ever” is back down three to No.22. Taylor’s two falling albums (of five Top 50 entries) are “Red (TsV)” down two to No.28 and “folklore” falling seven spots to No.30.

The recent No.1 for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and “Unlimited Love” expires sixteen places this week to No.34, while same-time-line artist Nirvana and their “Nevermind” (#13 vinyl) set dips three places to No.38. Kendrick’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” (#19 vinyl) drops four to No.44, INXS’ “Very Best of” falls six to No.47 and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout” tumbles down ten spots to No.49, with further fallouts from last weeks Top 50 being for Pusha T (#11, U.S. and Canadian #1 this past week), Flight Facilities returned “Down to Earth” set (#12), Fontaines D.C. (#24) and Jack White (#25).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #29 (Live#1) – Live from South Channel Island by Mildlife ([PIAS] Australia) is the first live album for the Melbourne psych-jazz act, which is also the soundtrack to their companion film and was recorded on the man-made island in Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay. The band have previously charted with their second studio album “Automatic” (HP-8, late September, 2020).

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 29th of April to the 5th of May, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

