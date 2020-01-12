Australian Charts: Harry Styles ‘Fine Line’ Is The No 1 Album

Harry Styles’ second album “Fine Line” benefits from a week of NO new releases or new entries by logging a third overall week at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

“Fine Line” now more than surpasses the singular week that his self-titled debut album achieved in May of 2017, and his current album managed to sell enough within 2019 to be placed as the 42nd highest selling album on the EOY (End of Year) listings, plus its first weeks sales were the sixth highest for the past year also.

The No.1 album of 2019 is sitting at No.2 nationally this week, the debut set for Billie Eilish and “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which is followed by a third successive stable entry as the “Frozen 2” soundtrack is on hold at No.3, with this past week the movie becoming the most lucrative animated feature of all time. Post Malone’s third album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is up two places to No.4 (#8 for 2019) which pushes down the Ed Sheeran duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project” (#2 for 2019) down a spot to No.5.

Tones and I still remains at No.1 on the singles chart for a 23rd week with “Dance Monkey”, while her debut EP “The Kids are Coming” is up one spot to No.6 (#21 for 2019) and the UK’s No.1 album of 2019 (here it was #41 for the year) is the Lewis Capaldi debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” which leaps up eleven places to a new peak of No.7 and its second overall week within the Top 10 (it debuted at #10 34 weeks ago). Current national tourist Elton John is up one spot to No.8 with his collection “Diamonds” (#14 for 2019) and it swaps places with the Taylor Swift album “Lover”, down one to No.9 (#6 for 2019), while returning to the Top 10 for a fourth overall week is the second Luke Combs album “What You See is What You Get” (#62 for 2019), up two places to land at No.10.

UP:

* Stormzy was denied a second No.1 album in the UK in late December as he debuted behind the new Harry Styles album there at No.2, well now this week he holds both the singles and albums No.1 spot on the English charts with his song “Own it” (TW here #46) and his second album “Heavy is the Head”, which here jumps back up six places to its original entry position of No.11.

* With Cold Chisel currently touring their latest album “Blood Moon”, their collection “Best of – All for You” is stable at No.13 (#37 for 2019), while climbing best of sets are for Maroon 5 (48 to No.38, #39 for 2019), Eminem (61 to No.42, #24 for 2019), Green Day (89 to No.66, #76 for 2019), Jason DeRulo (88 to No.69, #96 for 2019) and The Wiggles (80 to No.70, #63 for 2019).

* Luke Combs also rises two places with his first album this week, as “This One’s for You” (#19 for 2019) moves back up to No.18.

* The Chainsmokers third album continues to climb up the charts, with a further physical release occurring on Friday and the albums current single “The Reaper” climbing into the Top 50 (TW-47), the set “World War Joy” climbs nine spots to a new peak of No.19.

* Khalid’s “Free Spirit” (#15 for 2019) is back up eight spots to No.22, while his previous set “American Teen” also rises eight rungs to No.46 (#34 for 2019).

* Dean Lewis was the second highest ranked Australian act on both the singles and albums EOY listings for 2019, his debut album “A Place We Knew” ranked at No.16, this week the set is back up four spots to No.23.

* Dua Lipa still hasn’t given an exact date for her new “Future Nostalgia” album, while her debut self-titled set is back up ten places to No.24 (#22 for 2019).

* The No.1 album at this time last year was the soundtrack to the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody’, (#5 for 2019) which is stable at No.26 this week and newly certified 2x▲Platinum in sales, with climbing soundtracks being for ‘The Greatest Showman’ (26 to No.27, #10 for 2019), ‘A Star is Born’ (32 to No.29, #4 for 2019), Frozen (frozen at No.44, #92 for 2019) and ‘Moana’ (83 to No.77, #64 for 2019).

* Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” album is back up seven places to No.28 (#7 for 2019).

* Lizzo is currently touring the country and her debut set “Cuz I Love You” rebounds twenty-four places to No.30.

* Drake’s “Scorpion” rises back up eight places to No.31 and was the 20th biggest album for 2019.

* The recent U.S. No.1 album (last week of Dec, 2019) in the debut set for rapper Roddy Ricch called “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” returned to the chart here last week at No.69, and thanks to a Top 20 singles chart debut this week, the album bullets up thirty-six places to land at a new peak of No.33.

* The self-titled Shawn Mendes album is back up seven to No.35 (#30 for 2019).

* XXXTentaction’s “?” set jumps back up thirteen places to No.36 (#29 for 2019).

* The 1977 Fleetwood Mac classic album “Rumours” was ranked as the 48th biggest selling album for the last year, the set this week is back up seven places to No.39.

* DaBaby not only scores a Top 20 singles appearance and a new peak for his track “Bop” this week (TW-63), his parent album “Kirk” (HP-11) jumps up forty-six places to land at No.41.

* G Flip’s album “About Us” rises back up twenty-four places to No.43, with an extended and expanded version of the album due on the 17th of January.

* The first Post Malone album “Stoney” (#25 for 2019) is back up thirteen places to No.45.

* Ed Sheeran placed four albums within the best of 2019 listings, with his second album “x” making it to #33 for the year, the album climbs back up twelve places to No.47, while his first album “+” re-enters at No.97 (#77 for 2019) and his third set “÷ ” is up one spot to No.14 (#11 for 2019).

* Both of the Juice WRLD albums rise back up with “Goodbye & Good Riddance” rebounding fifteen spots to No.48 and his “Death Race for Love” (#73 for 2019) is up eighteen to No.57.

* Pink rises back up three places to No.49 with “Hurts 2B Human”, which was the #3 LP of 2019.

* Since we just completed another lap-around-the-sun a few weeks ago, the similarly titled Ziggy Alberts album “Laps Around the Sun” (#47 for 2019) leaps back up twenty-one spots to No.51.

* NF and his set “The Search” rebounds eighteen places to No.52.

* Hayden James is set to issue a vinyl edition of his debut album “Between us” in two weeks time (Jan 17th), and the album itself is up fourteen places to No.54.

* The Hilltop Hoods’ older entry “Drinking… Walking… Restrung” (#55 for 2019) is back up sixteen places to No.60, while their most recent studio set “The Great Expanse” is down nine places to No.50 and was the highest placed Aussie album for 2019 (#13 for the year).

* Eminem’s “Kamikaze” album is back up sixteen spots to No.61 (#23 for 2019).

* Chris Brown leaps back up twenty-three places to No.62 with his “Indigo” album (#61 for 2019).

* The Ruel EP “Free Time” rebounds a massive twenty-nine places this week to No.65.

* Local rapper ChillinIT is set to issue his second album “The Octagon” in the last week of January, and this week his debut set “Women, Weed & Wordplay” returns at No.74 (#58 for 2019).

* There are NO new entries to the chart this week, but thirteen albums do return within the Top 100, the highest of which is the Jax Jones album “Snacks (Supersize)” at No.67, and following after the ChillinIT return is a re-entry at No.75 for the Trippe Redd recent set “A Love Letter to You 4”, then “Caress Your Soul” for Sticky Fingers (#84, #80 for 2019), “Awake” for Hillsong United (#85), “We Love You Tecca” for Lil’ Tecca (#86), “Pony” by Rex Orange County (#92), “Hot” by Doja Cat (#94), “Starboy” by The Weeknd (#95), the Kanye West set “Jesus is King” (#96, #89 for 2019), “Purpose” by Justin Bieber (#98, thanks to his new T10 debut “Yummy”) and finally returning at #100 is the Summer Walker set “Over it”.

* Cardi B is back up sixteen places to No.79 with “Invasion of Privacy” (#38 for 2019).

* Katy Perry’s ten year old album “Teenage Dream” rebounds eleven places to No.82.

* Rufus du Sol returned with their two most recent albums last week, both of which rise back up this week, with “Solace” up ten to No.89 (#68 for 2019) and the “Solace Remixed” set up one to No.99.

DOWN:

* The two albums leaving the Top 10 this week are “JackBoys” by JACKBOYS (HP-5, WI10-1), which is the new No.1 album in both America and Canada, and here it drops down seven to No.12, with the other set leaving the ten being the Paul Kelly album “Songs from the South: Greatest Hits 1985-2019” (HP-1×1, WI10-7, #57 for 2019), down five places to No.15.

* Cold Chisel just issued a ‘blood-moon’ coloured vinyl edition of their recent No.1 album “Blood Moon” (#97 for 2019) on Friday, that set this week drops down six to No.17.

* The only dropping Post Malone for this week is his second set “Beerbongs & Bentleys”, down two places to No.19 (#12 for 2019).

* The Teskey Brothers drop down with both of their entries this week, with “Run Home Slow” (#50 for 2019) dropping eleven to No.25 and their older set “Half Mile Harvest” slumping nineteen spots to No.72.

* After Paul Kelly’s drop, the further falling best of sets are for INXS (23 to No.32, #28 for 2019), Human Nature (22 to No.55), The Killers (64 to No.80, #80 for 2019), Queen (GH 66 to No.81 #9 for 2019, Platinum Collection leaves from #98 but it was #18 LP for 2019, giving Queen three albums within the Top 20 best of 2019 listing) and Foo Fighters (81 to No.90, #81 for 2019).

* Coldplay’s “Everday Life” falls ten places to No.34.

* There are only two falling soundtracks this week for ‘Cats’ (31 to No.37) and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (25 to No.87).

* Taylor Swift’s two older sets also made the 2019 EOY listing, with “1989” (47 to No.53) scoring the #46 placing and “Reputation” (65 to No.71) making it to #27 for 2019.

* Rod Stewart has a twenty-seven place tumble to No.56 with his R.P.O. infused album “You’re in My Heart”.

* Tyler, the Creator falls down seventeen spots to No.62 with “Igor” (#61 for 2019).

* The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album (#40 for 2019) plummets this week thirty-one spots to No.64.

* Lana Del Rey has two new albums ready to go during 2020 called “Violet Bends Backwards Over the Grass” and “White Hot Forever”, while nineteen week old current album “Norman F**king Rockwell” is down nineteen places to No.69.

* Jessica Mauboy has a thirty-six place plummet to No.73 with her “Hilda” album.

* Tool drops down twenty-five spots to No.76 with their “Fear Inoculum” album (#35 for 2019).

* The 1988 Guns N’ Roses album falls sixteen places to No.78 and sold enough during 2019 to be the 83rd biggest of the previous year.

* Harry Styles’ debut self-titled set is down fifteen places to No.88.

* Adele’s “25” album was at No.1 this week in 2016, and is this week down twenty-two places to No.93 (#51 for 2019), while her second album “21” drops out this week from 97, it was the 90th biggest album for 2019, PLUS it was the #1 album of the 2010’s too, and lastly over the Xmas period it picked up a 17x▲Platinum sales certification too.

* There are two albums which leave the Top 100 from last weeks Top 50 in the Robbie Williams seasonal set “The Christmas Present” (out from #38, #45 for 2019) and the soundtrack to “Last Christmas” (#40).

There are NO NEW ALBUM entries this week.

