Australian Charts: Justin Bieber 'Justice' Is The Number One Album - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album called “Justice” becomes his fourth No.1 album in Australia and also his seventh Top 10 entry.

“Justice” (Def Jam) becomes the 911th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 761st for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the eleventh No.1 album for 2021, the 547th to debut at No.1 and the seventh for the record label Def Jam, with Justin’s “My Worlds” being the labels first No.1 on May 3rd, 2010 and again on May 24th for a second and final week.

Justin followed his first No.1 two years later with “Believe” (1 week on June 25th, 2012) and his last No.1 here was “Purpose” (1 week on November 23rd, 2015). He last charted within the past year with his fifth album “Changes” (HP-2, Feb 24th, 2020) and his tally of weeks at No.1 is now five, placing him equal 121st on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021)’ alongside Keith Urban (4 #1’s, five weeks in total). Plus he also became the third artist this year to land their fourth No.1 locally after Barry Gibb/Bee Gees in January and Kings of Leon earlier this month. His new album has also landed at No.1 in New Zealand and No.2 in England this week.

The new No.1 album’s title “Justice” becomes the first time that the word has appeared in a No.1 album title, with the previous highest charted ‘justice’ being the 5 Finger Death Punch set “And Justice for None” which peaked at No.4 in June of 2018. Justin’s new No.1 album becomes the 34th by a Canadian act to hit No.1 here, and he is also the 260th Solo Male Artist to make it to the top in Australia and the fourth for the year after Barry Gibb, Illy (Jan) and The Kid Laroi (Feb). Of the twelve Canadian acts to have landed No.1 albums here, Justin is now second on the list for ‘Most No.1 Albums: Canadian Artists’ just behind the five achieved by both Celine Dion and Michael Buble, while in equal third with three apiece are Shania Twain, The Weeknd and Drake.

There are four Top 5 entries this week, and coming in at No.2 is the seventh studio album for Lana Del Rey called “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”, which becomes her sixth Top 4 placed album in Australia, with her first four entries all hitting No.1, and her last charted entry was the No.4 peaking set “Norman F**king Rockwell” in September of 2019, plus her new album is the No.1 selling vinyl album and UK chart-topper this week. This is followed by local country artist Troy Cassar-Daley and his thirteenth studio album “The World Today” coming in at No.3, and by coming in so high it becomes his second highest placed album after his 2013 teaming with Adam Harvey on “The Great Country Songbook”, and overall it’s his sixth Top 10 entry (5 studios and 1 best of), while Troy charted last November 2020 with his first seasonal album “Christmas for Cowboys” which hit No.13 (16th Nov.)

Last weeks No.1 album and Grammy winner for Dua Lipa and “Future Nostalgia” drops three places this week to No.4, and last week I mentioned that the album was yet to be certified, and now this week on it’s almost-one-year anniversary (51 weeks TW) the album is newly Gold (●) in sales. The fourth and final Top 5 debut this week comes in at No.5, and is the second album for Australian group Middle Kids called “Today We’re the Greatest”, which becomes their second Top 10 entry and now highest charted album, and overall their fourth chart entry having seen two EP’s chart in 2016 (HP-26) and 2019 (HP-44), while their first album was “Lost Friends” (HP-10, May 2018).

With four albums entering so high, it pushes last weeks Top 10 down four places apiece, with The Kid Laroi’s “F**k Love”/’Savage EP”, the returning Canadian No.1 album for The Weeknd and “Highlights”, “Fine Line” by Harry Styles, Pop Smoke with “Shoot for the Stars…” and Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep…” down to No.6, No.7, No.8, No.9 and No.10 respectively.

UP:

TOP 20: No albums climb within the Top 20 this week.

TOP 30: The first album to climb within the Top 50 this week is the classic Fleetwood Mac album “Rumours”, which is back up four places to No.21. The next climber occurs for the self-titled Harry Styles album, jumping back up the chart fifteen places to No.29.

TOP 40: With high vinyl sales at the moment for the Arctic Monkeys’ “AM” set (Vinyl TW #4), the album climbs again this week, up seven places to No.32, after which the re-issued 40th Anniversary Edition of the first live Cold Chisel album “Swingshift” (HP-1×2, April 1981) returns to the chart at No.33, grabbing the No.3 vinyl sales position this week too. Rebounding seven spots to No.39 is the Spacey Jane album “Sunlight”.

TOP 50: Rising five places each are “Hot Pink” for Doja Cat and “The Goat” by Polo G to No.42 and No.43 respectively, while the Billie Eilish EP “Don’t Smile at Me” leaps back up sixteen spots to No.44.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Three of the four Top 10 dropouts land within the Top 20 this week, with both of Taylor Swift’s returning albums from last week leaving this week, “folklore” (HP-1×4, WI10-21) and “evermore” (HP-1×4, WI10-11) drop four places each to No.11 and No.12, while the Elton John “Diamonds” collection (HP-3×3, WI10-33) falls six places this week to No.15. There are also five place falls for Ariana Grande with “Positions” to No.18 and the current US No.1 album for tenth week for Morgan Wallen and his “Dangerous: The Double Album” to No.20 here.

TOP 30: After returning to the Top 20 last week, this week Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” drops back four spots to No.22, with the new Wiggles best of “We’re All Fruit Salad” falling five to No.24. Post Malone drops four to No.26 with “Hollywood’s Bleeding” and The Weeknd’s “After Hours” drops two places to No.28 on it’s one-year chart anniversary.

TOP 40: Machine Gun Kelly drops down seven places to No.34 with “Tickets to My Downfall”, Taylor’s two entries within the Top 40 both drop in “1989” (31 to No.36) and “Lover” (33 to No.40), and the INXS “Very Best of” declines only three spots this week to No.37.

TOP 50: Giveon debuted at No.32 last week with his two EP’s combined into “When it’s All Said and Done… Take Time”, and this week the set drops nine places to No.41, while another of the newbies for last week in the mixtape for Central Cee called “Wild West” also falls nine spots to No.46. The Foo Fighters recent No.1 album “Medicine at Midnight” dips twelve to No.47 and Lime Cordiale’s “14 Steps to a Better You” plummets twenty-one rungs to No.50. Also falling hard from last week’s chart is the highest new entry for Rob Zombie and “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” (HP-10, WI10-1), Kings of Leon’s “When You See Yourself” (#16) Architects “For Those That Wish to Exist” (#21) and The Paper Kites new entry “Roses” (#23), with all sets falling into the lower fifty this week.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (LP#4) – Shore by Fleet Foxes (Anti) is the fourth album and chart entry for the Seattle, U.S. four piece folk-rock act, and their first not to land within the Top 10 since their self-titled first entry hit No.90 here in 2008, while they charted higher with “Helplessness Blues” (LP#2, HP-6, 2011) and their last entry was with “Crack-Up” (LP#3, HP-10, 2017).

* #27 (LP#5) – Searching for Freedom by Ziggy Alberts (Commonfolk) is the first new material since the local singer/songwriter saw his third album “Laps Around the Sun” peak at No.9 in late November of 2018, in-between he issued a fourth live-acoustic album called “Truly Acoustic” and two EP’s, and of the five albums he has issued since his first in 2013 (and 4 EP’s since 2012) this is only his second chart entry.

* #49 (LP#19) – J.T. by Steve Earle & The Dukes (New West) is the nineteenth studio album for the American bluegrass country artist and the set is dedicated to his August 2020 passed son Justin Townes Earle (thus it’s title J.T.), plus the new entry becomes his fourth albums chart appearance in Australia since he first charted in 1989 with “Copperhead Road” (LP#3, HP-39, March 1989), while he has also entered with “The Hard Way” (LP#4, HP-28, August 1990) and his last entry was “Terraplane” (LP#16, HP-58, February 2015).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 16th to the 22nd of March, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

