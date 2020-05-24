Australian Charts: The Teskey Brothers Have The Number One Album

The third chart entry for local group The Teskey Brothers becomes the bands first No.1 Album as “Live at The Forum” enters at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

“Live at The Forum” becomes the 880th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 730th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 518th to debut at No.1, the eighteenth No.1 Album for this year, and finally the first No.1 Album for the record label Ivy League, who previously scored their only No.1 single in 2006 with “Forever Young” by Youth Group (2 broken weeks from April 3rd, 2006).

In 2019 The Teskey Brothers took home several ARIA Awards for their second studio album “Run Home Slow” (TW-20) which debuted and peaked at No.2 in August of last year, while they first charted with “Half Mile Harvest” (HP-18, peaked June 2017), and now they land a No.1 slot with their first live album which features tracks from both of those albums, plus their cover of the John Lennon track “Jealous Guy”.

It’s the fourth No.1 album to feature the word ‘Live’ in it’s title, and the first with a ‘Forum’ within its title. All up this is now the ninth Live album by an Australian Act to make it to No.1, since the first by Cold Chisel in 1981 (Swingshift, 2 weeks from April 13th, 1981), with the last two Live album at No.1 being both for Hillsong groups (July 2004, Church and Oct. 2015, Worship). This new No.1 by an Aussie act is the seventh for 2020 and the 243rd chart-topping album by a local act (solo, duo, group, male or female), the 390th by a Group (local or overseas), while The Teskey Brothers become the 117th Australian Act to hit the top locally (solo, duo, group, male or female) and the 65th Australian Group to hit the summit.

Swapping places again this week at two and three are Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” (3 to No.2) and Dua Lipa’s second set “Future Nostalgia” (2 to No.3), while stable again this week are Billie Eilish at No.4 with “When We All Fall Asleep…” and The Weeknd at No.5 with his latest set “After Hours”. The No.1 album for the past two weeks in the Drake set “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” drops down five places to No.6 this week.

Luke Combs returned to the Top 10 three weeks ago with his second set “What You See is What You Get”, which returns to the ten again this week, up four places to No.7, scoring the set its sixth overall week within the Top 10, PLUS he also drags his first album “This One’s for You” back up five places to land at No.9, this album having now amassed three weeks within the Top 10, one week in 2018 (#8 June), then one week in 2019 (#7, March) and it’s third overall week in 2020 (#9). In between the two Luke Combs sets is a stable No.8 album for Post Malone in “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (30th week within the Top 10), and the second and final Top 10 debut this week comes in at No.10, “The Goat” for rapper Polo G (born Taurus T. Bartlett in Chicago), his second album, but first chart entry, as his 2019 set “Die a Legend” didn’t chart here.

UP:

* Ed Sheeran’s third set “÷ (Divide)” is back up four spots to No.11, while his fourth album “No.6 Collaborations Project” stays put at No.13 this week.

* Both Top 50 entries for Taylor Swift climb back up four places this week; “Lover” (18 to No.14) and “1989” (50 to No.46).

* Lewis Capaldi celebrates a year of charting this week by regaining the UK No.1 Album spot for a tenth overall week at No.1 there, here the album is back up four places and into the Top 20 at No.17.

* With the new Teskey Brothers live album taking out the No.1 spot, their previous No.2 peaking set “Run Home Slow” rebound seventy-seven places this week to land at No.20.

* The only rising soundtrack this week is for ‘Frozen 2’, back up five to No.22.

* Doja Cat’s “Hot Pink” set jumps back up four spots to No.26.

* The self-titled debut Dua Lipa set rebounds nine places to No.28.

* Billie Eilish’s EP “Don’t Smile at Me” recoups ten spots this week to land at No.29.

* The LAUV set “~How I’m Feeling~” is back up seven places to No.31.

DOWN:

* There are four albums leaving the Top 10 this week, two of them former No.1 sets, starting with The Birds of Tokyo album “Human Design” (HP-1×1, WI10-3) which flies down sixteen spots to No.25, the other being the compilation set “Artists Unite for Fire Fight” (HP-1, WI10-9) which plummets twenty-six places to land at No.36. Last weeks two Top 10 debuting albums both drop into the lower fifty this week in “Petals for Armor” by Hayley Williams (HP-6, WI10-1) and “6 to the World (EP)” by HP Boyz (HP-7, WI10-10).

* The next drop after Birds of Tokyo at No.25 is the Dean Lewis set “A Place We Knew” which slips down four spots to No.32.

* The soundtracks to drop are for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (19 to No.33) and ‘The Greatest Showman’ (36 to No.44).

* Tame Impala sees an eleven place drop to No.34 with “The Slow Rush” album.

* The Cold Chisel collection is on hold at No.35, while INXS’ “Very Best of” drops ten places to No.41, then Paul Kelly has a two place dip to No.45 with his latest “Songs of the South” compile.

* Justin Bieber’s “Changes” set drops down six places this week to No.39.

* The Niall Horan set “Heartbreak Weather” tumbles nine chart rungs to No.43.

* The Khalid set “Free Spirit” slips five spots to No.47.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #15 (LP#8) – High Off Life by Future is the eighth studio album for the American rapper and now his ninth overall entry in Australia (6 studios and 3 mixtapes), with his previous five studio album entries all landing within the Top 4 or higher here. This current album has so far seen a No.11 single issued in January called “Life is Good” featuring Drake, the song is this week back up to No.44.

* #19 (LP#7) – Reunions by Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit is the seventh album issued and his third entry here in Australia, having previously charted with “Something More Than Free” (LP#5, HP-32, July 2015) and “The Nashville Sound” (LP#6, HP-30, June 2017), thus with this album entering within the Top 20 it becomes his highest charted album locally.

* #37 (LP#4) – how i’m feeling now by Charli XCX is the fourth studio album for the British singer and it becomes her fourth entry (3 studios and 1 mixtape), while with no current charting singles from the album it lands thirty places lower than her third set “Charli” (HP-7, Sept 2019), while Charli has also charted with “Sucker” (LP#2, HP-53, Dec 2014) and “Number 1 Angel” (mixtape #3, HP-74, 2017).

* #42 (Comp) – Eurovision 2020 – A Tribute to the Artists & Songs by Various Artists is a collection of what would’ve been this years competition entries from 41 countries across Europe and Australia, but due to the current world pandemic it didn’t take place last week in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, but for last weekend’s schedule broadcast SBS put together several shows from the past and for this year, as well as a look at the songs from the host countries studios on Sunday night. This is the first time in its 65 year history that the competition was postponed and also the first time in awhile where that years album hasn’t made it either into the Top 10 or at least the Top 20 here.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

